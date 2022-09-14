Read full article on original website
The votes are in, here's the name of FOX61's NEADS service puppy
HARTFORD, Conn. — NEADS service puppy Mystic graduated from puppy preschool this week and she was dressed to impress with a little pink bow. FOX61 and parent company TEGNA will be sponsoring her as she continues her training. “A touch of pink is definitely adorable, that bow is definitely...
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
Matt Scott's Beard | Should he keep it or shave it? Let us know
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 meteorologist Matt Scott has been sporting his full beard for several weeks now and he wants to know: Save It or Shave It?. FOX61 has teamed up with the Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
Berlin Fair gets ready to welcome thousands this weekend
BERLIN, Conn. — Fair season is in full swing and this weekend the town of Berlin is ready to welcome thousands to its annual fair. "I think we're the biggest little fair in Connecticut. People are amazed when they come here and they see what we can give them," said Lenny Tubbs, assistant entertainment director for the Berlin Fair.
$25K reward offered for information on 2019 homicide in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is offering a reward for information on a 2019 homicide in Woodbridge that could lead to an arrest in the case. The state is offering $25,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the November 2019 shooting death of Abdur Terrell of New Haven.
New Britain Herald
PETS OF THE WEEK: Arrow and Minnie
Arrow and Minnie are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. They are accustomed to being petted and held so are easy to handle. Like most ferrets, they are also very curious and love to have fun when they are awake. They need time outside their enclosure daily for exercise, training and snuggling. It is critical that they have a safe room in their new home where they can have this free time every day. Their enclosure needs to be large enough to accommodate the both of them. Multiple levels are best so that their bathroom can be separate from their living spaces.
fox61.com
1 day left to choose a name for FOX61's NEADS dog
FOX61 is sponsoring a NEADS service puppy and it needs a name! It's down to Bradley, Windsor, and Mystic.
New Fusion Restaurant In Hamden Cited For 'Outstanding Flavors'
A new fusion restaurant in the heart of Connecticut is promising diners a diverse range of menu items that are inspired by different cultures from around the world. The Pharmacy Restaurant in Hamden, located on Whitney Avenue in the Spring Glen neighborhood, opened its doors in June 2022, offering up a blend of culinary traditions with dishes like Mexican Chicken, Miso Glazed Salmon, and Cajun Jambalaya Pasta.
'There are kids being left behind' | Parents express concerns over bus issues in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — Long waits, late arrivals, no-shows, and dropping children off at the wrong stop are many of the problems parents and bus drivers in Waterbury expressed to the city’s Board of Education Thursday evening. Districts all across the state have been dealing with big bus problems...
Register Citizen
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
Watertown schools temporarily delayed after FBI warns of social media threat
WATERTOWN, Conn. — Watertown students were temorarily delayed Friday morning as police and the FBI investigated a social media threat targeting an unidentified school in Connecticut. "Since the most recent events in our nation, the FBI has increased their level of communication with all local PDs and we are...
Connecticut horse trainer pleads not guilty to 20 counts of animal cruelty
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An East Hampton woman, charged with nearly two dozen counts of animal cruelty related to horses she trained, entered a not guilty plea in Middletown Superior Court Thursday. Horse trainer Alexis Wall faces 20 counts of animal cruelty for her alleged abuse of horses that she...
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
Eyewitness News
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
Watertown schools on 3-hour delay after FBI reports social media threat against unnamed Connecticut school
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities. It has since been deemed not credible, according to a message later Friday morning from the district’s board of education. “Since the most […]
Exclusive: Loved ones of East Hartford homicide victim speak out on tragic shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police continue to investigate what led up to Wednesday night's homicide which left a Waterbury man dead. Loved ones spoke exclusively to FOX61 about the victim. Detectives were by Park Avenue and Garden Street all of Wednesday night and Thursday morning combing through...
Bristol Press
Bristol Police Department is bringing back their 'Coffee with a Cop'
BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department is bringing back their “Coffee with a Cop” community outreach events, starting Sept. 22 at Starbucks. The first in the returning series of Coffee with a Cop events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 641 Farmington Ave. The stated goal the outreach event is for residents and officers to be able to “connect over coffee and a casual conversation about issues that matter most to you in your community.”
Bolton attorney gets 45 months for trying to defraud victim of $1M through fake mortgage deals
BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bolton attorney will spend more than three years behind bars after he tried to defraud a person of $1 million, according to an announcement Friday from the U.S. States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison and three years of […]
