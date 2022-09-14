ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

FOX 61

Berlin Fair gets ready to welcome thousands this weekend

BERLIN, Conn. — Fair season is in full swing and this weekend the town of Berlin is ready to welcome thousands to its annual fair. "I think we're the biggest little fair in Connecticut. People are amazed when they come here and they see what we can give them," said Lenny Tubbs, assistant entertainment director for the Berlin Fair.
FOX 61

$25K reward offered for information on 2019 homicide in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is offering a reward for information on a 2019 homicide in Woodbridge that could lead to an arrest in the case. The state is offering $25,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the November 2019 shooting death of Abdur Terrell of New Haven.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
New Britain Herald

PETS OF THE WEEK: Arrow and Minnie

Arrow and Minnie are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. They are accustomed to being petted and held so are easy to handle. Like most ferrets, they are also very curious and love to have fun when they are awake. They need time outside their enclosure daily for exercise, training and snuggling. It is critical that they have a safe room in their new home where they can have this free time every day. Their enclosure needs to be large enough to accommodate the both of them. Multiple levels are best so that their bathroom can be separate from their living spaces.
NEWINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

New Fusion Restaurant In Hamden Cited For 'Outstanding Flavors'

A new fusion restaurant in the heart of Connecticut is promising diners a diverse range of menu items that are inspired by different cultures from around the world. The Pharmacy Restaurant in Hamden, located on Whitney Avenue in the Spring Glen neighborhood, opened its doors in June 2022, offering up a blend of culinary traditions with dishes like Mexican Chicken, Miso Glazed Salmon, and Cajun Jambalaya Pasta.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list

Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Watertown schools on 3-hour delay after FBI reports social media threat against unnamed Connecticut school

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities. It has since been deemed not credible, according to a message later Friday morning from the district’s board of education. “Since the most […]
WATERTOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Police Department is bringing back their 'Coffee with a Cop'

BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department is bringing back their “Coffee with a Cop” community outreach events, starting Sept. 22 at Starbucks. The first in the returning series of Coffee with a Cop events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 641 Farmington Ave. The stated goal the outreach event is for residents and officers to be able to “connect over coffee and a casual conversation about issues that matter most to you in your community.”
BRISTOL, CT
