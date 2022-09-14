Arrow and Minnie are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. They are accustomed to being petted and held so are easy to handle. Like most ferrets, they are also very curious and love to have fun when they are awake. They need time outside their enclosure daily for exercise, training and snuggling. It is critical that they have a safe room in their new home where they can have this free time every day. Their enclosure needs to be large enough to accommodate the both of them. Multiple levels are best so that their bathroom can be separate from their living spaces.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO