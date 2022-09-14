Read full article on original website
Related
Apple releases Watch Ultra, an entirely new kind of wearable
Apple has unveiled its ‘Watch Ultra’, an entirely new kind of wearable for the company.The company says it aimed to make the watch the “best sport watch out there”, and that it had worked with a range of extreme athletes – including explorers and ultramarathon runners – to help build the Watch. It includes features aimed at scuba divers, long-distance triathletes and more, it said.The Watch is much bigger and more rugged than the existing Apple Watch, it said. It also includes a range of new features on the inside, aimed at those who are doing extreme activities.Those include an extra “action”...
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 3 Discontinued After Five Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch Series 3 has been discontinued from the Apple Store after being on sale for five years. The Series 3's removal comes as Apple has refreshed its Watch lineup to make its $249 (£259, AU$399) Apple Watch SE the new entry-level model. Apple also debuted the $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged $799 Apple Watch Ultra at the company's "Far Out" event alongside Apple announcements like the iPhone 14 series and the new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon
The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
itechpost.com
Apple WatchOS 9 Brings Updated Compass, More Faces, Enhanced Features to Apple Watch
Apple's newest version of its smartwatch operating system, WatchOS 9, which is now available. It adds a redesigned Compass app to the Apple Watch Series 5 or later, as well as the Apple Watch SE. The refurbished Compass app offers an analog compass that shows a digital view of the...
iOS 16: Apple releases exciting new iPhone update
Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time.Notably, iOS 16 makes massive changes to the iPhone lock screen, giving users more widgets and exciting customisation options.The iPhone update can be downloaded by heading to the Settings app, choosing “General” and then clicking the software update button.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Apple Watch 7 pre-order: How to buy the new smartwatch in the UKApple introduces new version of Watch with complete redesigniPhone 13 - live: UK contract deals and prices for Apple, EE and O2
The Verge
Where’s my Apple Watch rest day?
In 2017, I tested out the Apple Watch for several months. One big limitation, I discovered, was that it didn’t acknowledge my rest days. Rest days are essential for building muscle, but the Watch’s goals don’t really acknowledge that. It’s not like Apple hasn’t known about this...
The Apple Watch Series 8 Suspicions Were True
As expected, the weeks leading up to Apple's September event were filled with leaks about the new Series 8 smartwatches, and some of them were proven accurate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lifehacker
How to Reduce Your Screen Time Without Apps, According to Reddit
There are loads of features that help report your screen time, but just like knowing how often you exceed volume recommendations, knowledge isn’t really enough. Here are some tips from Redditors about how to reduce the amount of time you spend on your phone, none of which involve downloading more apps.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 reviews: Body-temperature sensor explained, software features praised
The first reviews of the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-generation Apple Watch SE are out. Ahead of pre-orders arriving to buyers on Friday, these early reviews provide our first in-depth look at the modest Apple Watch Series 8 upgrades and the new generation of the entry Apple Watch models with SE 2.
Apple Watch Pro renders give us our best look at Apple’s big redesign
The iPhone 14 event is just a few hours away, but the show will deliver various hardware announcements, not just the new iPhones. The Apple Watch Pro should have been the event’s big surprise, but the rugged wearable has appeared in extensive leaks. More importantly, a series of last-minute...
Apple Insider
Apple Stores start selling new iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE ranges are available to buy in Apple Stores worldwide — and Apple has spotlighted the first customers.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at Apple’s New iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2
Earlier this month, Apple held its annual September keynote, showcasing new additions coming to the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPod product lineups. Hosted by CEO Tim Cook, viewers flocked to the live streamed event for a first time look at the highly-anticipated iPhone 14 and its unique design components, the second iteration of the AirPods Pro, as well the reveal of an unexpected piece of hardware, the exploration-minded Apple Watch Ultra.
AOL Corp
You Can Buy An Apple Watch For More Than 50 Percent Off On Amazon Today
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." There's a reason people love Apple's much-hyped fall events. Not only do they learn about what high-tech stuff the company has been working on for the past year, but Apple's announcements of what they will soon be bringing to market can mean HUGE discounts on the Apple products already out there.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro Has an Apple Watch-Like Feature: The New Always-On Display
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. A feature that's been available on the Apple Watch since 2019 is now coming to the iPhone. The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will each have an always-on display that shows the clock and selected widgets on the iPhone screen, even when it's locked and not in active use.
IGN
Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods on Sale Now at Target
Apple might have a new batch of Apple Watches coming out soon, but you can grab the current model on sale right now at Target. In fact, you can also save money on iPad and AirPods. So let’s take a look at the Apple deals Target is running right now.
The Apple Watch Ultra is the rugged fitness watch Samsung should have made
Apple's event last week was packed with surprises, but perhaps one of the biggest shocks of the event was the Apple Watch Ultra. It was introduced alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and a new model of the Apple Watch SE, and just as the "Ultra" name suggests, this one is Apple's more expensive watch. It costs $799, the same as an iPhone 14, and yet, it's unapologetically niche — and rugged as hell.
Business Insider
How to update your Apple Watch to watchOS 9 for improved health and fitness features
Just like iPhones, Apple Watches receive periodic software updates that include everything from bug fixes to new features. Your Apple Watch will usually let you know via notification when there's a new update available, but you can also manually check and update your Watch to the latest software on your own.
Comments / 0