Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time.Notably, iOS 16 makes massive changes to the iPhone lock screen, giving users more widgets and exciting customisation options.The iPhone update can be downloaded by heading to the Settings app, choosing "General" and then clicking the software update button.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO