ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Larry Brown Sports

Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least the next four weeks. That means backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be seeing plenty of action over the next month or so. While starting a backup quarterback isn't ideal, the Cowboys have made it clear they have faith in Rush.
The Spun

Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to WR CeeDee Lamb: 'Beat double coverage'

In a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb struggled as the team's No. 1 receiver. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he expects more from the former first-round draft pick. “You’ve got to catch balls covered,” Jones said on KRLD-FM. “Every team...
NBC Sports

Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
The Guardian

Lamar Jackson turned down $133m from the Ravens. His decision makes sense

At what point on Sunday do you think Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti cast his eyes to the sky, Gob Bluth style, and admitted he’d made a huge mistake?. Was it when Lamar Jackson hit Rashod Bateman in stride for a 55-yard score? Or when the quarterback dropped a 25-yard touchdown toss to Devin Duvaney, right in the bucket, the kind of throw that only the league’s upper-tier pocket passers can make? Or when Jackson rounded out his hat-trick of opening-week touchdowns against the New York Jets with a no-look pass?
Outsider.com

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested for DWI

At around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Collin County police officers apprehended a driver suspected of driving while under the influence. In the vehicle, they found former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Brandon Carr, who was subsequently arrested for DWI in Allen, Texas. Several hours later, the NFL star was...
FanBuzz

Dak Prescott's Broken Thumb Creates Chaos for the Cowboys

Wave the white flag, Jerry Jones. The single-game start Cooper Rush ain't your answer and you know it. Though he did *get swaggy* for one primetime game (while surrounded with no shortage of stars), Rush isn't in the same position to excel this time around. Dak Prescott's diagnosis will have him out until about Week 10 with a broken thumb, meaning that the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out eight games without their most important player.
