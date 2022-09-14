Read full article on original website
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?
The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Very Clear
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least the next four weeks. That means backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be seeing plenty of action over the next month or so. While starting a backup quarterback isn't ideal, the Cowboys have made it clear they have faith in Rush.
Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts
All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
A Huge Fight at Texas High School Football Game Leads to Every Player Ejected
Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School was leading Dallas Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out that lasted several minutes. The brawl lead to all the players being suspended. "It didn't matter who started it. The issue is both teams were involved in the altercation,"...
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to WR CeeDee Lamb: 'Beat double coverage'
In a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb struggled as the team's No. 1 receiver. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he expects more from the former first-round draft pick. “You’ve got to catch balls covered,” Jones said on KRLD-FM. “Every team...
Cooper Rush says Dallas Cowboys 'ready to roll' as he steps in for injured Dak Prescott
FRISCO, Texas -- When Cooper Rush made the first start of his career last October against the Minnesota Vikings, replacing an injured Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys were 5-1 and rolling. On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rush will make the second start of his career with Prescott out following...
Dak Prescott at Practice, Michael Gallup in Pads: Cowboys Notebook
In the wake of quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys are cognizant that it will take a team effort to weather the storm of his absence. And so it was back to work here at The...
Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
Lamar Jackson turned down $133m from the Ravens. His decision makes sense
At what point on Sunday do you think Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti cast his eyes to the sky, Gob Bluth style, and admitted he’d made a huge mistake?. Was it when Lamar Jackson hit Rashod Bateman in stride for a 55-yard score? Or when the quarterback dropped a 25-yard touchdown toss to Devin Duvaney, right in the bucket, the kind of throw that only the league’s upper-tier pocket passers can make? Or when Jackson rounded out his hat-trick of opening-week touchdowns against the New York Jets with a no-look pass?
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested for DWI
At around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Collin County police officers apprehended a driver suspected of driving while under the influence. In the vehicle, they found former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Brandon Carr, who was subsequently arrested for DWI in Allen, Texas. Several hours later, the NFL star was...
La'el Collins Happy to be in Cincinnati After Spending Seven Years in Dallas: 'I Wasn’t Getting The Things I Needed'
Collins signed with the Bengals after he was released by the Cowboys in March
BT: Jets in Week 2 are at 'incredibly pivotal point' in Robert Saleh's tenure
After Robert Saleh’s “keeping receipts” declaration, Brandon Tierney says Week 2 is now an “incredibly pivotal point” in the head coach’s tenure.
NFL・
Dak Prescott's Broken Thumb Creates Chaos for the Cowboys
Wave the white flag, Jerry Jones. The single-game start Cooper Rush ain't your answer and you know it. Though he did *get swaggy* for one primetime game (while surrounded with no shortage of stars), Rush isn't in the same position to excel this time around. Dak Prescott's diagnosis will have him out until about Week 10 with a broken thumb, meaning that the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out eight games without their most important player.
