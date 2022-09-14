ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Austin companies make Forbes list of best employers in Texas

A new list from Forbes and Statista places three Austin-based companies among the state’s major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three were tech companies, including Google (No. 14), Dell Technologies (No. 29), and NXP Semiconductors (No. 30). NASA...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Former Longhorn and pro football star transforms reading spaces in AISD

There’s much to discover at the library, and now Austin Independent School District kids are getting a specially dedicated space, thanks to the Defend the Dream Foundation. Derrick Johnson, a former Texas Longhorn who played with the Kansas City Chiefs and garnered prestige in both positions, started Defend the Dream in 2012 to connect low-income and inner city youths with better resources and opportunities. He moved back to Austin in 2019, and committed to supporting the nonprofit even further.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

10 ways to make your community proud this Hispanic Heritage Month

Unlike many months of celebration, National Hispanic American Heritage Month is not tied to one calendar month. It starts on September 15, a sort of super-Independence Day, encompassing celebrations for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, followed by Mexico on September 16, and Chile on September 18. It then runs through the second Monday in October for Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, and ends October 15.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Downtown hot spot ATX Cocina debuts sister restaurant in Austin's Arboretum

One of downtown Austin's favorite hot spots just welcomed a new sibling: Bulevar Mexican Kitchen is the sister concept to ATX Cocina, and is now open at 9400 Arboretum Blvd. Bulevar is the newest project from Guy + Larry Restaurants, the team behind Roaring Fork, Salty Sow, Tumble 22, J Carver’s, and Red Ash, in addition to ATX Cocina. Sourcing from leading purveyors and utilizing a wood-fired grill, the restaurant celebrates the simple pleasures of premium seafood, prime steaks, organic chicken, and heirloom vegetables — all sourced from leading purveyors and wood-grilled over live coals.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Celebrate the flavors and sounds of the city with a packed agenda in the days ahead. Lift your spirits at Hotel ZaZa’s tasting series, or enjoy German beers during St. Elmo’s Oktoberfest party. For those who prefer foodie fun, Bento Picnic and Hey Cupcake! have the most palatable programming. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, to go our calendar.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin's El Arroyo cooks up Texas expansion, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin’s iconic Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo cooks up Texas expansion. The iconic Tex-Mex restaurant plans to have five Texas restaurants open or under construction in the next three years.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show

The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Saturday, December 24, as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
CEDAR PARK, TX
