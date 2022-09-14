American Wine & Spirit Importers, LLC (NAWSI) has launched a new wine program, Wine from Lebanon, in Houston, bringing the taste of 15 innovative winemakers from one of the oldest and finest wine growing regions in the world and introducing four unique indigenous grapes to the state of Texas. Texas ranks 4th in the U.S. for wine consumption and Texans have a thirst for exploring new wine regions consuming 60.3 million gallons of wine a year. The Wine from Lebanon program features 15 winemakers including several female-owned and managed wineries, winemakers under 40 years old and winemakers utilizing indigenous grapes like Obaideh, Merwah, Meksassi and Sobbagiegh, some of which has never been tasted in the U.S. Interested wholesalers, retailers and restaurants can attend select tasting events to try the wine firsthand. NAWSI is actively seeking distribution for the Wine from Lebanon program.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO