How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Top fun activities for a school holiday program
School holidays are a fun and educational activity for every student. It is the perfect time to rejuvenate and rest. Fortunately, the children’s holiday activities never go out of style, and it is thus essential to look at these ideas to help you choose the best school holiday program. Knowing more about the tips and tricks to pick the best option for your child will encourage them and add to their overall development. Most children love the combination of entertainment and rest.
thekatynews.com
Puranik Foundation Hosts “Yoga, Artz and Brunch for Educator’s Empowerment”
A mindfulness event for educators on October 29, 2022. The Puranik Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Houston, will host “Yoga, Artz and Brunch for Educator’s Empowerment” on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from Noon to 4 p.m. indoors at RISE Rooftop, located at 2600 Travis St., Houston, 77006.
thekatynews.com
Rodeo Awards Additional Premiums To Junior Exhibitors
Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Awards Nearly 2,000 Junior Market Exhibitors With More Than $3.9 Million In Additional Premiums. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded $3,903,295 in additional premiums to 1,889 junior market exhibitors. The additional premiums are given in addition to the $4,217,500 in guaranteed premiums that have already been paid to these exhibitors.
thekatynews.com
Wine from Lebanon launches in Texas
American Wine & Spirit Importers, LLC (NAWSI) has launched a new wine program, Wine from Lebanon, in Houston, bringing the taste of 15 innovative winemakers from one of the oldest and finest wine growing regions in the world and introducing four unique indigenous grapes to the state of Texas. Texas ranks 4th in the U.S. for wine consumption and Texans have a thirst for exploring new wine regions consuming 60.3 million gallons of wine a year. The Wine from Lebanon program features 15 winemakers including several female-owned and managed wineries, winemakers under 40 years old and winemakers utilizing indigenous grapes like Obaideh, Merwah, Meksassi and Sobbagiegh, some of which has never been tasted in the U.S. Interested wholesalers, retailers and restaurants can attend select tasting events to try the wine firsthand. NAWSI is actively seeking distribution for the Wine from Lebanon program.
thekatynews.com
NHCRWA Candidates Call for an Immediate Moratorium on Increasing Water Fees
The North Harris County Regional Water Authority (NHCRWA) Board of Directors have approved massive water rate and pumpage fee hikes for over twenty years. Continuing these rate hikes is not sustainable. NHCRWA fees are up over 2000% in the past twenty years. These are negatively and permanently affecting families’ budgets,...
thekatynews.com
2022 Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference
The Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference is a collaborative effort between the Central Fort. Bend Chamber, the Fort Bend Chamber, and the Fort Bend EDC. This half-day conference will take place on Thursday, September 22nd, from 7:30 am – 2:30 pm at Safari Texas Ranch, Richmond, TX. This informative conference...
thekatynews.com
HCPH to offer Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Doses at Vaccination Sites
Bivalent Booster Protects Against Original COVID-19 and Omicron Strains. Beginning Monday, September 12th, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) will provide the bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine to eligible residents. The Pfizer bivalent booster dose is authorized for individuals 12 years and older. The updated bivalent boosters are administered in a...
thekatynews.com
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks coming to Houston Botanic Garden
Reminder: Nature Connects® opening and Family Festival/Birthday Celebration Sept. 24 at Houston Botanic Garden. The inspirational exploration of art and nature is set to open Sept. 24 with a Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s 2nd birthday. WHAT: Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning exhibition...
thekatynews.com
Republican Commissioners Force Reconsideration of Proposed Budget Intended to Reduce the Tax Rate for Homeowners and Increase Pay for Law Enforcement
Lower tax rates for homeowners and pay increases for law enforcement threatened after Republican Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey boycott meeting to adopt budget. Harris County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey dodged Commissioners Court to prevent the approval of the proposed County budget that would reduce the tax rate for homeowners and increase pay for law enforcement. State law requires a quorum of four of the five members of Commissioners Court is required to pass the budget.
thekatynews.com
Judge Hidalgo Emphasizes the Importance of Adopting Proposed Budget That Would Reduce the Tax Rate for Homeowners and Increase Pay for Law Enforcement
County Judge Lina Hidalgo held a press conference today, highlighting important investments included in the proposed Harris County budget ahead of Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Daniel Ramos, Executive Director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, Dr. Tina Peterson, Executive Director of the Flood Control District, and Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of Harris Health System, also provided additional details about critical budget needs.
thekatynews.com
Commissioner Cagle Uses State Law To Ease the Crush of Property Taxes on County Residents
With Harris County residents struggling under the weight of the worst inflation in almost two generations, Harris County Commissioner R. Jack Cagle used a longstanding state law today to force some badly needed property tax relief through Commissioners Court. Cagle joined Commissioner Tom S. Ramsey in declining to attend today’s...
thekatynews.com
Harris County to Host Community Engagement Meetings on the Harris County 2022 Bond Propositions
Harris County is hosting a series of community engagement meetings on the Harris County 2022 Bond Propositions. The purpose of these meetings is to share information about the bond and gather input from the community. There will be 24 meetings held in total, with 16 in-person meetings divided evenly among...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
thekatynews.com
Razzle-dazzle Cirque du Soleil spectacular KOOZA is coming to HOUSTON
Be swept away by a thrilling series of edge-of-your-seat surprises From January 25 to March 5, 2023 under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park. Tickets are available to Cirque Club members starting today at 10 a.m. General on-sale starts on September 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. The thrilling,...
