ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Top fun activities for a school holiday program

School holidays are a fun and educational activity for every student. It is the perfect time to rejuvenate and rest. Fortunately, the children’s holiday activities never go out of style, and it is thus essential to look at these ideas to help you choose the best school holiday program. Knowing more about the tips and tricks to pick the best option for your child will encourage them and add to their overall development. Most children love the combination of entertainment and rest.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Rodeo Awards Additional Premiums To Junior Exhibitors

Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Awards Nearly 2,000 Junior Market Exhibitors With More Than $3.9 Million In Additional Premiums. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded $3,903,295 in additional premiums to 1,889 junior market exhibitors. The additional premiums are given in addition to the $4,217,500 in guaranteed premiums that have already been paid to these exhibitors.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Wine from Lebanon launches in Texas

American Wine & Spirit Importers, LLC (NAWSI) has launched a new wine program, Wine from Lebanon, in Houston, bringing the taste of 15 innovative winemakers from one of the oldest and finest wine growing regions in the world and introducing four unique indigenous grapes to the state of Texas. Texas ranks 4th in the U.S. for wine consumption and Texans have a thirst for exploring new wine regions consuming 60.3 million gallons of wine a year. The Wine from Lebanon program features 15 winemakers including several female-owned and managed wineries, winemakers under 40 years old and winemakers utilizing indigenous grapes like Obaideh, Merwah, Meksassi and Sobbagiegh, some of which has never been tasted in the U.S. Interested wholesalers, retailers and restaurants can attend select tasting events to try the wine firsthand. NAWSI is actively seeking distribution for the Wine from Lebanon program.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
thekatynews.com

NHCRWA Candidates Call for an Immediate Moratorium on Increasing Water Fees

The North Harris County Regional Water Authority (NHCRWA) Board of Directors have approved massive water rate and pumpage fee hikes for over twenty years. Continuing these rate hikes is not sustainable. NHCRWA fees are up over 2000% in the past twenty years. These are negatively and permanently affecting families’ budgets,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

2022 Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference

The Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference is a collaborative effort between the Central Fort. Bend Chamber, the Fort Bend Chamber, and the Fort Bend EDC. This half-day conference will take place on Thursday, September 22nd, from 7:30 am – 2:30 pm at Safari Texas Ranch, Richmond, TX. This informative conference...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

HCPH to offer Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Doses at Vaccination Sites

Bivalent Booster Protects Against Original COVID-19 and Omicron Strains. Beginning Monday, September 12th, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) will provide the bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine to eligible residents. The Pfizer bivalent booster dose is authorized for individuals 12 years and older. The updated bivalent boosters are administered in a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Tutors#Educational Institution#Ao Studies
thekatynews.com

Republican Commissioners Force Reconsideration of Proposed Budget Intended to Reduce the Tax Rate for Homeowners and Increase Pay for Law Enforcement

Lower tax rates for homeowners and pay increases for law enforcement threatened after Republican Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey boycott meeting to adopt budget. Harris County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey dodged Commissioners Court to prevent the approval of the proposed County budget that would reduce the tax rate for homeowners and increase pay for law enforcement. State law requires a quorum of four of the five members of Commissioners Court is required to pass the budget.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Judge Hidalgo Emphasizes the Importance of Adopting Proposed Budget That Would Reduce the Tax Rate for Homeowners and Increase Pay for Law Enforcement

County Judge Lina Hidalgo held a press conference today, highlighting important investments included in the proposed Harris County budget ahead of Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Daniel Ramos, Executive Director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, Dr. Tina Peterson, Executive Director of the Flood Control District, and Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of Harris Health System, also provided additional details about critical budget needs.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Razzle-dazzle Cirque du Soleil spectacular KOOZA is coming to HOUSTON

Be swept away by a thrilling series of edge-of-your-seat surprises From January 25 to March 5, 2023 under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park. Tickets are available to Cirque Club members starting today at 10 a.m. General on-sale starts on September 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. The thrilling,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy