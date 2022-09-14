Read full article on original website
David Peterson implodes in first-inning Mets nightmare: 'Yeah, this sucks'
David Peterson and the Mets seemingly hit rock bottom on Wednesday night, when Peterson allowed five runs and was yanked in the first inning.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
Max Kellerman 'apologizes' after appearing to insinuate St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols has been using PEDs to enable his stunning form at 42... as he asks: 'How does a player turn back the clock like this?'
While Albert Pujols inches closer and closer to 700 career home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career. Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates - passing Alex Rodriguez to take sole possession of 4th place on the MLB's all-time home run leader list.
Aaron Judge doesn't rule out signing with Red Sox, calls their fans 'some of the best in baseball'
Aaron Judge has put himself near top of the list of all-time New York Yankees with his historic season. He blasted two home runs on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox – his 56th and 57th of the year – to inch closer to breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season record 61 home runs (plenty argue that is the true record given the steroid era).
Yadier Molina’s mask for record-breaking Wainwright start will hit Cardinals fans in the feels
Yadier Molina debuted a new catcher’s mask that commemorated his 325th start for the St. Louis Cardinals alongside pitcher Adam Wainwright. History is being made for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since they returned from the All-Star break. Albert Pujols’ surge post-Home Run Derby has got him close to 700 career home runs. But on Wednesday, Sept. 14, there was more history being made, as this was the 325th time that St. Louis’ battery of pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina started a game together.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols inches closer to 700 HR, smashing No. 698 against Reds
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is just two home runs away from baseball immortality. Pujols has thrilled fans as he pursues 700 career home runs, and on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, Pujols added another magical chapter to the journey. In the sixth inning, with the Cardinals...
Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher
The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.
MLB・
New York Mets legend John Stearns dies aged 71 as MLB teams pay tribute to four-time All-Star
FORMER New York Mets star John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. A four-time All-Star, Stearns was known as 'Bad Dude' and played for the Mets between 1975 to 1984. The catcher was also a talented football player in college and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 1973 NFL Draft.
Dodgers News: Diamondbacks Still Call in the Cops on LA's Celebration
The team in Arizona might need to take a cue from Craig Kimbr-Elsa and "Let it Go."
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge proves betting on himself was the right move
Major League Baseball’s most muscular salaries continue to gather velocity quicker than a searing fastball, yet no player has ever earned $100 million per year because, well, of course they haven’t. We are a ways away from any MLB player inking a contract that actually pays $100 million...
NFL・
Dodgers: Mookie Confident His Star Teammate Will Come Through When it Counts
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has confidence that struggling star Cody Bellinger will turn his poor offensive season around when October comes.
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF・
Yardbarker
Red Sox DFA Ex-New York Mets Reliever After Debacle Outing
This former Met was let go by a team for the second time this season. The Boston Red Sox designated Jeurys Familia for assignment after he allowed a three-run double and suffered an extra innings loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night. Familia’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted just...
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs
The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
Dodgers News: A Positive Update on an Injured All-Star
Finally, Dave Roberts had a more positive update on this Dodger starter.
