Queens, NY

Daily Mail

Max Kellerman 'apologizes' after appearing to insinuate St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols has been using PEDs to enable his stunning form at 42... as he asks: 'How does a player turn back the clock like this?'

While Albert Pujols inches closer and closer to 700 career home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career. Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates - passing Alex Rodriguez to take sole possession of 4th place on the MLB's all-time home run leader list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox News

Aaron Judge doesn't rule out signing with Red Sox, calls their fans 'some of the best in baseball'

Aaron Judge has put himself near top of the list of all-time New York Yankees with his historic season. He blasted two home runs on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox – his 56th and 57th of the year – to inch closer to breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season record 61 home runs (plenty argue that is the true record given the steroid era).
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yadier Molina’s mask for record-breaking Wainwright start will hit Cardinals fans in the feels

Yadier Molina debuted a new catcher’s mask that commemorated his 325th start for the St. Louis Cardinals alongside pitcher Adam Wainwright. History is being made for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since they returned from the All-Star break. Albert Pujols’ surge post-Home Run Derby has got him close to 700 career home runs. But on Wednesday, Sept. 14, there was more history being made, as this was the 325th time that St. Louis’ battery of pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina started a game together.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher

The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.
MLB
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge proves betting on himself was the right move

Major League Baseball’s most muscular salaries continue to gather velocity quicker than a searing fastball, yet no player has ever earned $100 million per year because, well, of course they haven’t. We are a ways away from any MLB player inking a contract that actually pays $100 million...
NFL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF
Yardbarker

Red Sox DFA Ex-New York Mets Reliever After Debacle Outing

This former Met was let go by a team for the second time this season. The Boston Red Sox designated Jeurys Familia for assignment after he allowed a three-run double and suffered an extra innings loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night. Familia’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted just...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs

The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
BRONX, NY

