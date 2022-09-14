ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Fayette, AL

WAAY-TV

Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks

A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
La Fayette, AL
Montgomery, AL
wdhn.com

Arkansas man uncovers 35,000th diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KARK) – An Arkansas man uncovered the Crater of Diamonds State Park’s 35,000th diamond registered since the opening of the park 50 years ago. Park officials said that Scott Kreykes, of Dierks, has been visiting the diamond-loaded site for four years. On Sept. 6, he created another milestone in the state park’s history.
DIERKS, AR
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
wdhn.com

Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cannot carry out an execution next week by nitrogen hypoxia, the state prison commissioner disclosed Thursday in response to a federal judge’s directive to clarify the status of the untested execution method. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a brief affidavit...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Local health department warns citizens of upcoming flu season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around this time of the year, health departments are preparing for flu season which begins in October. With the month being about two weeks out, Alabama has already seen a number of lab confirmed cases popping up in the state mainly in the central part.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Big time warm-up coming next week!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Football Friday is looking and feeling GOOD! Temperatures will be in the low 80s at the start of the games and drop to the low 70s and upper 60s by the end of them. Saturday and Sunday will be picture perfect with morning lows in...
DOTHAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 13

We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Target coming to Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Downtown Target + More | Auburn. Project Cost: $2,400,000. Project Address:...
AUBURN, AL
wdhn.com

Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves’ announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi’s capital came as welcome news.
JACKSON, MS
birminghamtimes.com

Group Announces Release of 80-Year-Old Who Spent Decades in Alabama Prison

Robert Cheeks, who was originally sentenced to die in prison under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for a 1985 robbery conviction, was released on time served after being represented by Alabama Appleseed, a nonpartisan research and advocacy organization working exclusively on justice system reform in Alabama. He is Appleseed’s...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Medical cannabis license applications now underway in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—Throughout the state many people have attempted to take advantage of the new lucrative business venture, even in the Wiregrass. Houston County has had ten applications for different medical cannabis business licenses. This comes almost three days after the Houston County Commission approved marijuana dispensaries to operate in unincorporated Houston Co.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
ALABAMA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant

ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
GEORGIA STATE

