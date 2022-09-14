ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn't meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the National...
How to talk to your kids about negative campaign ads

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- During an election year, it's almost impossible for you and your kids to escape aggressive political ads on television, radio, streaming services or social media. So, how do you talk to your kids about the negative messages?. Dr. Megan Moreno, an adolescent health physician &...
Couple of storm chances as we head through the weekend

After the heavy rain earlier this week, we've had a pretty nice stretch of weather across SE WI. It's given us time to dry out and for river levels to drop back below flood stage. Our dry stretch of weather unfortunately won't continue through the weekend as a couple of systems push through.
