Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn't meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the National...
Gov. Evers to prioritize marijuana legalization if reelected, putting him at odds with GOP opponent Tim Michels
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers is vowing to again include cannabis legalization in the next state budget if reelected, a position that puts him at odds with his Republican opponent Tim Michels and a majority of voters who back easing marijuana laws. Gov. Evers, who's in a...
Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes to have three head-to-head debates in October
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "I'm happy to tell Wisconsinites what I believe. You know that. There's one person hiding, who doesn't want Wisconsin to know what he truly believes. That's Mandela Barnes. I'm happy to be transparent," said Ron Johnson. U.S. Senator Ron Johnson announcing today, on Sept. 16, he...
MU Poll: Shift in U.S. Senate race favors Johnson, Evers holds narrow lead over Michels
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New polling 8 weeks out from the general election shows U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has significantly tightened the gap on his opponent, Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. Meanwhile Gov. Tony Evers holds a slight lead over his Republican opponent Tim Michels, according to the latest Marquette University Law School Poll.
Wisconsin secures $868K grant from CDC for suicide prevention, advocates looking to build, expand resources
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New funding will soon allow the state of Wisconsin to increase efforts to prevent suicide. The state's Department of Health Services announced Thursday, Sept. 15 it secured a five-year grant from the CDC. DHS says the money will be used to reduce deaths in areas of...
How to talk to your kids about negative campaign ads
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- During an election year, it's almost impossible for you and your kids to escape aggressive political ads on television, radio, streaming services or social media. So, how do you talk to your kids about the negative messages?. Dr. Megan Moreno, an adolescent health physician &...
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Chinese lanterns, dinosaurs and more in the same weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There seems to always be a variety of weekend activities during these summertime southeast Wisconsin weekends, and Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 to take a peek at a few things to check out before summertime fades away:. Jurassic Quest, offering an up-close look at...
CBS 58 Hometowns: Wind Lake/Town of Norway
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Wind Lake Thursday, Sept. 15 as part of our Hometowns tour. We spoke with Town Chair Jean Jacobson ahead of our visit for a preview.
Couple of storm chances as we head through the weekend
After the heavy rain earlier this week, we've had a pretty nice stretch of weather across SE WI. It's given us time to dry out and for river levels to drop back below flood stage. Our dry stretch of weather unfortunately won't continue through the weekend as a couple of systems push through.
Tips for keeping your infant's sleep space safe this Baby Safety Month
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In honor of Baby Safety Month, experts are encouraging parents and caregivers to come up with a plan for keeping their infants' sleep space safe. We spoke with Mary Boyle, commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, to learn some tips.
