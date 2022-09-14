ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location

It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore

UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Ceiling Caves in During LBI Wedding Reception, Guests Evacuate

A feared ceiling collapse during a wedding reception at a Barnegat Light restaurant sent 200 guests hurrying to leave the building Saturday night. It was the height of the dinner rush Saturday at the Daymark restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street when diners in the restaurant were told to evacuate because of structural problems caused by a wedding party on the second floor.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
PhillyBite

The Italian Restaurant Chef Vola in Atlantic City

- Since 1982, the restaurant has been run by Louise Esposito and her family. She greets diners by name, oversees the staff, and keeps an eye on the kitchen. Though she doesn't publish her phone number, you can easily find it online. You can also call the restaurant to make a reservation if you'd like.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best On The East Coast

As fall slowly approaches, you can still bask in one of New Jersey’s greatest treasures: its 130-mile shoreline. One beach in particular however ranks as one of the best on the entire east coast. According to MSN, Cape May ranks supreme over Jersey’s other beaches and all that reside on the eastern seaboard.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Voice

Factory Worker Killed In South Jersey Accident

Federal officials are investigating a fatal accident at a food manufacturing plant in South Jersey. The accident occurred on Monday, Sept. 19 at Lassonde Pappas & Co. Inc. in Bridgeton, OSHA Regional Director Lenore Uddyback-Fortson said. No other details were immediately available. Company officials did not return a call for...
BRIDGETON, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY~ MS City to Shore Ride Set for the Weekend

Thousands of cyclists will descend on Ocean City this weekend for the MS City to Shore Ride, a fall tradition in Ocean City that draws participants from across the nation. With riders raising millions of dollars each year for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the MS City to Shore Ride boasts that it is the best cycling experience on the East Coast. The annual bicycle trek will begin in Cherry Hill early on Saturday, Sept. 24, and finish at the parking lot at Fifth Street and Boardwalk in Ocean City — with many of the riders staying overnight and returning the next day.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
