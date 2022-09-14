Read full article on original website
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Wildwood, NJ’s Iconic Sea Theater Undergoing Major Makeover
What's old is about to become new again in Wildwood as the shore town's iconic Sea Theater undergoes extensive renovation. The building, located at 4005 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood (between E. Spencer Ave. and E. Youngs Ave.), is over 100 years old. Sea Theater's humble beginnings were in the 1910s...
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
ocnjsentinel.com
Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore
UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Food Network’s Guy Fieri to Feature Northfield NJ Restaurant Again
The Food Network's Guy Fieri will once again be bringing his "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" TV show to South Jersey this week as Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield will again be featured on the show. The segment, according to Carluccio's Facebook page, will air this Friday (September 23rd) at...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City is closing for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
PhillyBite
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
Ceiling Caves in During LBI Wedding Reception, Guests Evacuate
A feared ceiling collapse during a wedding reception at a Barnegat Light restaurant sent 200 guests hurrying to leave the building Saturday night. It was the height of the dinner rush Saturday at the Daymark restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street when diners in the restaurant were told to evacuate because of structural problems caused by a wedding party on the second floor.
PhillyBite
The Italian Restaurant Chef Vola in Atlantic City
- Since 1982, the restaurant has been run by Louise Esposito and her family. She greets diners by name, oversees the staff, and keeps an eye on the kitchen. Though she doesn't publish her phone number, you can easily find it online. You can also call the restaurant to make a reservation if you'd like.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best On The East Coast
As fall slowly approaches, you can still bask in one of New Jersey’s greatest treasures: its 130-mile shoreline. One beach in particular however ranks as one of the best on the entire east coast. According to MSN, Cape May ranks supreme over Jersey’s other beaches and all that reside on the eastern seaboard.
Here Is The Place Experts Say Has New Jersey’s Best Sub Sandwich
How many times do you have a craving for a big, delicious New Jersey sub sandwich? It happens a lot because New Jersey's sub sandwiches are among the best in America. And it doesn't matter what you call them, they taste great. They are loaded with meat, great cheese and awesome New Jersey produce like our amazing tomatoes.
NJ man’s death at food processing site prompts OSHA inspection
A man’s death at a food processing facility in Cumberland County has prompted an investigation by federal labor inspectors — as the company has said there was a workplace accident that caused the fatality. State Police said troopers responded before 8 a.m. on Monday to a report of...
Driving This Road Through EHT and Northfield is INFURIATING and Feels Like the Autobahn [OPINION]
If you spend a lot of time on this Atlantic County road that runs through Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, you know driving it can be infuriating at times. Sometimes this particular road feels like being on the Autobahn. Germany's Autobahn is famously known for having no federally-mandated speed limit...
Factory Worker Killed In South Jersey Accident
Federal officials are investigating a fatal accident at a food manufacturing plant in South Jersey. The accident occurred on Monday, Sept. 19 at Lassonde Pappas & Co. Inc. in Bridgeton, OSHA Regional Director Lenore Uddyback-Fortson said. No other details were immediately available. Company officials did not return a call for...
Another Broad Daylight Shooting In Atlantic City, New Jersey
Multiple law enforcement sources have exclusively confirmed to us that a shooting has occurred on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 140 N. South Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have also confirmed that the victim was shot in the back and is alive at...
shorelocalnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY~ MS City to Shore Ride Set for the Weekend
Thousands of cyclists will descend on Ocean City this weekend for the MS City to Shore Ride, a fall tradition in Ocean City that draws participants from across the nation. With riders raising millions of dollars each year for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the MS City to Shore Ride boasts that it is the best cycling experience on the East Coast. The annual bicycle trek will begin in Cherry Hill early on Saturday, Sept. 24, and finish at the parking lot at Fifth Street and Boardwalk in Ocean City — with many of the riders staying overnight and returning the next day.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
