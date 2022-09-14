ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Bianca Belair: I Always Saw Myself In Charlotte Flair, I'm Glad She's The Last One I Have To Conquer

Bianca Belair is excited to finally get the chance to defeat Charlotte Flair one day and truly sit at the top of the mountain. Bianca Belair is at the forefront of the new generation of the WWE women's division. Carrying on the work of many that came before her who laid the groundwork for the women's evolution and the handful of names that took advantage of the opportunities and rose women's wrestling to new heights, Bianca is proud to be one of the standard-bearers of WWE today.
WWE
Fightful

Bryan Danielson: For Me, It's Not About Being The Top Guy, I Just Love Big Title Matches

Bryan Danielson wants to win the AEW World Championship because he loves competing in title matches. Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a semi-final match in the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will face either Jon Moxley or Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for the world title, which was vacated after CM Punk went down with an injury.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordynne Grace
Person
Mia Yim
Fightful

Madison Rayne Is Happy She Got To Wrestle In AEW, Says Coaching His Her Primary Goal Moving Forward

Madison Rayne was signed by AEW at the beginning of August as a coach for the company and quickly made her in-ring debut, wrestling on the August 5 episode of AEW Rampage. Rayne defeated Leila Grey in her debut, setting up a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill. Cargill was victorious in the bout. Rayne has continued to be active in the ring, appearing on AEW Dark, AEW Dark: Elevation, and AEW Rampage.
WWE
Fightful

'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
WWE
Fightful

Steve Maclin Comments On Potentially Reuniting With Westin Blake In IMPACT Wrestling

Steve Maclin would like to team up with Westin Blake in IMPACT Wrestling if the opportunity presents itself. Maclin and Blake previously teamed up together as The Forgotten Sons in WWE. Alongside Jaxson Ryker, the duo were called up to the main roster for an ill-fated run on SmackDown in 2020. WWE later released Maclin in February 2021 and Blake in April that same year. They reunited at The Wrestling REVOLVER's Swerve's House event in April, where they defeated The American Wolves to win the tag titles. The duo later lost the gold to The OGK at the Cage of Horrors show in July.
WWE
Fightful

Wardlow: It's Time To Get AEW Back To The Day One Vibe

Wardlow is ready to get back to the day one vibe. AEW had to make big changes to the product coming out of AEW All Out due to injuries and suspensions to CM Punk, who won AEW World Title at All Out, and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), who won the Trios Championships at All Out. Both titles were vacated after All Out and all four men have been off television with no return date set.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Back To Back#Combat
Fightful

Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One

After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Matt Hardy Says We're Getting Close To Meeting 'The New' Jeff Hardy, Is Excited To Have Him Back

Matt Hardy provides an update on Jeff Hardy during a conversation with Wardlow. Earlier this year, Matt Hardy was under the belief that 2022 would be the year he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, solidified their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time with a final run atop the AEW roster. Unfortunately, those plans did not pan out as Matt Hardy was expecting as his brother was arrested on DUI charges just days before they were set to challenge for the Tag Team Championship in a Ladder Match at AEW Road Rager.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14)

AEW taped the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage on September 14 following Dynamite in Albany. The spoilers (courtesy of Bodyslam.net) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14) Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy; after the match, Brody King appears after the lights turned off and came back...
WWE
Fightful

Wardlow Is Pleased With His PWI 500 Ranking But Believes #69 Would Be More On Brand For Him

Wardlow talks about the PWI 500 rankings. This year's PWI 500 rankings were recently released. Roman Reigns, after over two years as WWE Universal Champion, sits atop the list, with names from every corner of the wrestling globe represented. Wardlow, as AEW TNT Champion, came in this year at 67, a testament to his star-making performances this year and the way he connects with the audience.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy