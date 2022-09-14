Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Results (9/16/2022): Logan Paul Arrives, Fatal-4 Way Tag Match & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn. - Logan Paul Speaks. - Bayley...
Bianca Belair Wants To Create The 'StrongEST' Stable In WWE With Raquel Rodriguez And Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair names her dream WWE stable. Currently, Bianca is engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai. Currently, Bianca has formed a makeshift alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to try and combat the uprising of the new trio, but Bianca has thought of a faction of her own.
Bianca Belair: I Always Saw Myself In Charlotte Flair, I'm Glad She's The Last One I Have To Conquer
Bianca Belair is excited to finally get the chance to defeat Charlotte Flair one day and truly sit at the top of the mountain. Bianca Belair is at the forefront of the new generation of the WWE women's division. Carrying on the work of many that came before her who laid the groundwork for the women's evolution and the handful of names that took advantage of the opportunities and rose women's wrestling to new heights, Bianca is proud to be one of the standard-bearers of WWE today.
Bryan Danielson: For Me, It's Not About Being The Top Guy, I Just Love Big Title Matches
Bryan Danielson wants to win the AEW World Championship because he loves competing in title matches. Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a semi-final match in the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will face either Jon Moxley or Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for the world title, which was vacated after CM Punk went down with an injury.
Madison Rayne Is Happy She Got To Wrestle In AEW, Says Coaching His Her Primary Goal Moving Forward
Madison Rayne was signed by AEW at the beginning of August as a coach for the company and quickly made her in-ring debut, wrestling on the August 5 episode of AEW Rampage. Rayne defeated Leila Grey in her debut, setting up a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill. Cargill was victorious in the bout. Rayne has continued to be active in the ring, appearing on AEW Dark, AEW Dark: Elevation, and AEW Rampage.
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite
Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
Steve Maclin Comments On Potentially Reuniting With Westin Blake In IMPACT Wrestling
Steve Maclin would like to team up with Westin Blake in IMPACT Wrestling if the opportunity presents itself. Maclin and Blake previously teamed up together as The Forgotten Sons in WWE. Alongside Jaxson Ryker, the duo were called up to the main roster for an ill-fated run on SmackDown in 2020. WWE later released Maclin in February 2021 and Blake in April that same year. They reunited at The Wrestling REVOLVER's Swerve's House event in April, where they defeated The American Wolves to win the tag titles. The duo later lost the gold to The OGK at the Cage of Horrors show in July.
Wardlow: It's Time To Get AEW Back To The Day One Vibe
Wardlow is ready to get back to the day one vibe. AEW had to make big changes to the product coming out of AEW All Out due to injuries and suspensions to CM Punk, who won AEW World Title at All Out, and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), who won the Trios Championships at All Out. Both titles were vacated after All Out and all four men have been off television with no return date set.
Vic Joseph Says Fans Chanted 'Black And Gold' For Minutes After 9/13 NXT Went Off Air
NXT celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday with a special episode where fans had control. At the end of the episode, a new NXT logo with the black and gold color scheme was shown. NXT rebranded with the more colorful NXT 2.0 scheme in September 2021 after...
Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One
After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
Good Brothers' Last Match? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/15/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 15, 2022. - IMPACT Tag Titles: Honor No More vs. Rich Swann & Josh Alexander. - X-Division Title: Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada. - Moose & Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus. - Killer Kelly vs. Alisha...
Stokely Hathaway Claims He Has Tony Khan’s Amex, Eddie Edwards On Bound For Glory | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for September 15, 2022. - On social media, Stokely Hathaway claimed he has control of Tony Khan's American Express card. Stoke also made some wild demands. - A note for those who DVR IMPACT:. - Eddie Edwards talked to Spencer Love about Bound For Glory...
Matt Hardy Says We're Getting Close To Meeting 'The New' Jeff Hardy, Is Excited To Have Him Back
Matt Hardy provides an update on Jeff Hardy during a conversation with Wardlow. Earlier this year, Matt Hardy was under the belief that 2022 would be the year he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, solidified their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time with a final run atop the AEW roster. Unfortunately, those plans did not pan out as Matt Hardy was expecting as his brother was arrested on DUI charges just days before they were set to challenge for the Tag Team Championship in a Ladder Match at AEW Road Rager.
Braun Strowman Comments On Other Companies Reaching Out Following WWE Release
Braun Strowman was released by WWE in June 2021 despite being in a high-profile WrestleMania match against Shane McMahon and challenging for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Strowman worked with Control Your Narrative while he was a free agent and appeared at ROH Final Battle as part of a...
NXT Level Up (9/16) Results: Indi Hartwell, Duke Hudson, Ivy Nile, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, September 16, on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (9/16) Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeat Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs. Duke Hudson defeats Bronco Nima. Indi Hartwell defeats Amari Miller. You...
Logan Paul Explains How He Studies Brock Lesnar And John Cena To Become A Better Wrestler
Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio. He would return to the ring at SummerSlam to defeat The Miz. Paul, who rose to fame through digital media and YouTube videos, has been praised by fans, critics, and peers for his in-ring performances and credited for picking things up quickly.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14)
AEW taped the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage on September 14 following Dynamite in Albany. The spoilers (courtesy of Bodyslam.net) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14) Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy; after the match, Brody King appears after the lights turned off and came back...
Wardlow Is Pleased With His PWI 500 Ranking But Believes #69 Would Be More On Brand For Him
Wardlow talks about the PWI 500 rankings. This year's PWI 500 rankings were recently released. Roman Reigns, after over two years as WWE Universal Champion, sits atop the list, with names from every corner of the wrestling globe represented. Wardlow, as AEW TNT Champion, came in this year at 67, a testament to his star-making performances this year and the way he connects with the audience.
Roman Reigns & WWE title | AEW Moxley & Danielson |Maggie Unboxing | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 9/16
Coexisting with Rob & Maggie is back! Roman Reigns & WWE title mess AEW Moxley & Danielson II at AEW Grand Slam II Maggie Unboxing Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 9/16. - Maggie got a care package from me and she will open it on the air!. - Roman Reigns...
The Miz: If You Need A Main Event That's Going To Draw Ratings, You Can Put Me There
The Miz believes in his ability. Throughout his WWE career, The Miz has filled many roles from being trusted in a WrestleMania main event against John Cena to being involved in celebrity matches with Bad Bunny and Logan Paul. He's also carried in-ring promos and talk show segments, proving himself on the mic.
