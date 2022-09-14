Bianca Belair is excited to finally get the chance to defeat Charlotte Flair one day and truly sit at the top of the mountain. Bianca Belair is at the forefront of the new generation of the WWE women's division. Carrying on the work of many that came before her who laid the groundwork for the women's evolution and the handful of names that took advantage of the opportunities and rose women's wrestling to new heights, Bianca is proud to be one of the standard-bearers of WWE today.

