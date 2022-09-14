Free ‘Capitol Hauntings’ tours back for spooky season

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — As the Halloween season nears, so too does the annual month of Capitol Hauntings tours in Albany. Those looking to combine spooky with history can embark on the tours starting October 3.

Online registration is slated to begin Wednesday, September 14, for these special tours that explore the legends, folklore, and tales of ghost sightings and other strange things connected to the historic state Capitol. “Combining the truly extraordinary history of the New York State Capitol with the sensational stories that people crave when Halloween season arrives is what makes our annual Hauntings Tour one of the most popular of our special themed tours of the Capitol,” Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “Our tours are free, and they fill up quickly, so I encourage everyone to sign up early and avoid missing out on this terrific and fun tour.”

Mixing history and macabre, tour guides tell stories about the night watchman who died in the Capitol fire of 1911 and who some believe still makes his rounds today. They also recount tales of the two United States presidents who visited the Capitol after they died.

Walking among the gargoyle-like carvings and strange carved faces, visitors will discover the location of the Capitol’s “secret demon,” and evidence of the curse the demon may hold on the Capitol will be revealed, along with other dark secrets. The tour lasts about an hour, but the chilling, ghostly tales may haunt you forever.

Tours will be offered:

5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from October 3 through October 31.

3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Fridays: October 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Tours will not be offered on Columbus Day, Monday, October 10. All tours start at the information desk in the Capitol’s State Street Lobby.

Space on each tour is limited, so pre-registration is required. Individuals and groups of 10 or fewer can register online , beginning on Wednesday, September 14. For groups of 10 or more, contact the Plaza Visitor Center at (518) 474-2418 to arrange a tour. Masks are optional in the Capitol, and visitors are no longer required to show proof of vaccination.

