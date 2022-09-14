Read full article on original website
Body of woman found in San Bernardino after being swept away in mudslide
The body of a woman who was unaccounted for during a search in Forest Falls following a series of mudslides has been found.Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found deceased Thursday by search and rescue teams buried deep under a feet of mud, rocks, and debris. Jagiello was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroner division. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," said SBSD in a statement.She first went unaccounted for on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout Southern California as a result to Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland. Moreover, San Bernardino County will host an assistance center at the Yucaipa Community Center Wednesday Sept. 21 for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest who were affected by the flooding and mudslides.
Dramatic bodycam video shows San Bernardino police rescue mother, 2 children from flash flood
San Bernardino police have released dramatic body camera video showing officers rescuing a mother and two children from a flash flood over the weekend.
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
Good Samaritan pulls CHP officer from burning vehicle with seconds to spare
One hero saving another - In an exclusive interview with KNX News, Hector Gonzalez recounts the day he pulled a CHP officer from a burning patrol vehicle with just seconds to spare.
Video shows man kicking, attacking dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The video is disturbing. A dog seemingly trying to get out the door of a hallway at the Gateway complex in Anaheim is approached by a man who tried to corral the fleeing animal, hitting it as he takes it away. The Ring camera footage was posted...
Family of man who died in Riverside County jail files wrongful death claim
The family claims there's more they don't know about the death of Richard Matus Jr. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says there's no mystery, saying the preliminary cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
Dog reunited with Forest Falls family after being trapped in debris flow for 2 days
An Inland Empire family had an emotional reunion with their dog, who was trapped for two days during the recent mud slides.
2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Florence-Firestone Area
A shooting in the Florence-Firestone area left a man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday.
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
Barricaded suspect is arrested after standoff with SWAT
A barricaded suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with SWAT, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 16 at about 4:45 a.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to a vandalism call in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Muscoy. When deputies arrived, they...
Decomposing body of 41-year-old shooting victim found inside parked car in Long Beach, police say
Police in Long Beach have launched a murder investigation after officers found a decomposing body inside a parked car on Wednesday.
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
Teenager is hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga
A teenager was hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 9:17 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting in the 7100 block of Agate Street. Witnesses reported two juveniles were shot and needed medical attention.
Hit and run suspect arrested after crashing into a home in Hesperia and running
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Several people were displaced after a pursuit suspect lost control and crashed into a house Monday night in Hesperia. On Monday, September 12, 2022, at about 6:42 pm, Sergeant R. Rios was patrolling near Madera Avenue and Danbury Avenue when he heard a traffic collision nearby.
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday.
