ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Body of woman found in San Bernardino after being swept away in mudslide

The body of a woman who was unaccounted for during a search in Forest Falls following a series of mudslides has been found.Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found deceased Thursday by search and rescue teams buried deep under a feet of mud, rocks, and debris. Jagiello was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroner division. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," said SBSD in a statement.She first went unaccounted for on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout Southern California as a result to Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland. Moreover, San Bernardino County will host an assistance center at the Yucaipa Community Center Wednesday Sept. 21 for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest who were affected by the flooding and mudslides. 
FOREST FALLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rescue, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Rescue#Flash Flood#Heavy Rain#Accident#Tropical Storm Kay#The Socal News Outlet
KTLA

Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS LA

1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
ANAHEIM, CA
Fontana Herald News

Barricaded suspect is arrested after standoff with SWAT

A barricaded suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with SWAT, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 16 at about 4:45 a.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to a vandalism call in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Muscoy. When deputies arrived, they...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga

A teenager was hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 9:17 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting in the 7100 block of Agate Street. Witnesses reported two juveniles were shot and needed medical attention.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Gunman sought after teen shot in Rancho Cucamonga

Police are asking for the public’s help after someone opened fire on two teenagers in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday night, wounding one of them. The shooting was reported around 9:17 p.m. at the 7100 block of Agate Street, according to Rancho Cucamonga Police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one teenager had been shot […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy