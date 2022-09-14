Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
East Greenwich police search for pair in connection to purse theft
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — East Greenwich police said Friday that they are searching for two people in connection to a purse theft at the New England Institute of Technology. The two suspects used multiple cards that were found inside the purse at four separate locations on Bald Hill...
Rehoboth man charged with selling drugs out of home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man suspected of selling drugs out of his home was arrested after a three-month-long investigation. Michael Young, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, possession with intent to distribute a class E substance, and […]
ABC6.com
Man, 22, shot in head in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — Providence police said a man was shot in the head while sitting in a car Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the Providence Health Center on Atwood Street. Maj. David Lapatin said the 22-year-old man was sent to the hospital...
Woonsocket Call
Arrest made in Warehouse Liquors hit and run that injured woman
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man on Thursday who was accused of a hit and run that injured a woman outside the Warehouse Liquors store on North Main Street. After the incident occurred last week, FLOCK cameras detected the suspect car, and police arrested Edwin Sanchez, 56, of Chester Street, on a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury.
Tiverton hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fall River
Police have arrested the driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a man in Tiverton earlier this week.
ABC6.com
Seekonk Police Department gets new addition
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk Police Department are adding a third dog to their force in September. The department posted on Facebook, asking the public to comment name suggestions for their newest member. The puppy will will be used on the force to provide comfort to student in Seekonk.
Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
ABC6.com
Man arrested after drugs found in Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Thursday after police allegedly found drugs while serving a search warrant at his home in Rehoboth. Rehoboth police searched the home on Allens Lane following a three-month long investigation. Michael Young, 37, was arrested after officers found items that alleged he...
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
nrinow.news
Multiple assaults lead to injury of firefighter, two arrests, marking busy night at Hilltop Inn
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Police called to Hilltop Inn on Eddie Dowling Highway three times in one night last month later described a violent series of incidents leading to two arrests, multiple assaults, an unconscious suspect and threatening behavior against officers from witnesses. Mariah Dubois, 20, of Woonsocket, was later...
Union: Guard at Shirley prison attacked by inmate ‘improving ever so slightly’
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley is slowly recovering from an attack by an inmate last month. According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU), Matthew Tidman is still on life support. The attack occurred while Tidman, a Central Massachusetts resident, was on duty...
At least 4 people injured after truck goes airborne in Rhode Island
CRANSTON, R.I. — A multi-car crash in Cranston ended with a full-size pickup landing on top of another car on Thursday evening. Cranston police said a blue Dodge Ram was launched into the air after crashing into a car. The pickup then landed on another vehicle, according to WJAR.
3 men charged with defrauding car dealerships
Prosecutors say they used stolen identities to obtain financing to purchase vehicles.
Providence club can reopen after brawl, but no car show
The Board of Licenses ruled that the bar may reopen Thursday, but with heightened security and no glass cups.
ABC6.com
Man accused of hitting two parked cars while driving drunk in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man is accused of hitting two parked cars while driving drunk in New Bedford earlier this week. On Monday, New Bedford police responded to the area of Newton and Mill streets for reports of a crash. When officers arrived to the scene, they...
GoLocalProv
Cranston Police Announce K-9 Lex Has Passed Away
The Cranston Police Department has announced that K-9 Rex has passed away. "It is with great sadness and regret to report the passing of K-9 Lex yesterday. K-9 Lex and his partner Officer Nathan Bagshaw served the city with great courage and dedication from July 2015 until Lex’s well deserved retirement in April of this year. Lex was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago with the veterinarian giving him only 6 months to live.
ABC6.com
4 injured after truck topples car in Cranston crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said that four people were injured after a truck toppled a car in a crash Thursday. The three car crash happened at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodbridge Road. Maj. Todd Patalano said the four people suffered non-life threatening injuries. He said...
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
ABC6.com
ACLU calls Providence’s plans to triple license plate reading cameras ‘invasive’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ACLU of Rhode Island responded to Providence’s plans to triple license plate reading cameras in the city, calling the move “invasive.”. In a statement Tuesday, the ACLU said, “The interest of the Providence Police Department in creating a mini-surveillance state in the city has never been clearer.”
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford mom disgusted with used masks, needles, condoms, open drug use at playground
“This is today currently at a children’s playground on Bonney Street!!. Children come here every day to play!! There are grown individuals who think it’s okay to come here, sit on the actual playground and do whatever drugs that they want to do!!. They were putting chairs underneath...
