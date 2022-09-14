ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WPRI 12 News

Rehoboth man charged with selling drugs out of home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man suspected of selling drugs out of his home was arrested after a three-month-long investigation. Michael Young, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, possession with intent to distribute a class E substance, and […]
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 22, shot in head in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — Providence police said a man was shot in the head while sitting in a car Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the Providence Health Center on Atwood Street. Maj. David Lapatin said the 22-year-old man was sent to the hospital...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Arrest made in Warehouse Liquors hit and run that injured woman

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man on Thursday who was accused of a hit and run that injured a woman outside the Warehouse Liquors store on North Main Street. After the incident occurred last week, FLOCK cameras detected the suspect car, and police arrested Edwin Sanchez, 56, of Chester Street, on a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Seekonk Police Department gets new addition

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk Police Department are adding a third dog to their force in September. The department posted on Facebook, asking the public to comment name suggestions for their newest member. The puppy will will be used on the force to provide comfort to student in Seekonk.
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail

FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested after drugs found in Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Thursday after police allegedly found drugs while serving a search warrant at his home in Rehoboth. Rehoboth police searched the home on Allens Lane following a three-month long investigation. Michael Young, 37, was arrested after officers found items that alleged he...
REHOBOTH, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
GoLocalProv

Cranston Police Announce K-9 Lex Has Passed Away

The Cranston Police Department has announced that K-9 Rex has passed away. "It is with great sadness and regret to report the passing of K-9 Lex yesterday. K-9 Lex and his partner Officer Nathan Bagshaw served the city with great courage and dedication from July 2015 until Lex’s well deserved retirement in April of this year. Lex was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago with the veterinarian giving him only 6 months to live.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

4 injured after truck topples car in Cranston crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said that four people were injured after a truck toppled a car in a crash Thursday. The three car crash happened at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodbridge Road. Maj. Todd Patalano said the four people suffered non-life threatening injuries. He said...
CRANSTON, RI

