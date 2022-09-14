The Cranston Police Department has announced that K-9 Rex has passed away. "It is with great sadness and regret to report the passing of K-9 Lex yesterday. K-9 Lex and his partner Officer Nathan Bagshaw served the city with great courage and dedication from July 2015 until Lex’s well deserved retirement in April of this year. Lex was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago with the veterinarian giving him only 6 months to live.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO