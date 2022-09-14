ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WTVQ

LG&E, KU prepare community for emergencies with tips

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With September being National Preparedness Month, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company joined FEMA and organizations across the country to educate and empower others to prepare for and respond to all types of emergencies. LG&E and KU encourage families and communities to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Team Kentucky update: economic growth, EKy flooding, gas prices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — In his Thursday Team Kentucky address, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state on numerous topics, including economic growth, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19, National Recovery Month, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project, declining gas prices and public safety. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky partnering with 5 states for drug interdiction project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is partnering with five other state agencies in a drug enforcement campaign. The 6-State Trooper Project is aimed at focusing on drug interdiction. The effort by all six agencies began Thursday and will run until Sunday, Sept. 18. Other agencies involved include...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Expo Center looking to get $180 million upgrade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Major renovations are coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Kentucky General Assembly is investing in the future of the events industry, allocating $180 million in the 2022 state budget to grow and expand the facility. Officials presented their plans to upgrade the Expo Center during...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off in Bardstown

Greenberg made the comment while outlining his priorities if elected mayor. Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash. The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning. First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Greenberg calls Dieruf comments unhinged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s race heats up surrounding the upcoming justice department report on LMPD. Tuesday, Republican Bill Dieruf called for the city to release everything it knows about it. He said Greg Fischer was stonewalling the information to get fellow Democrat Craig Greenberg elected. Wednesday Greenberg...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Boone’s appealing order to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas station in the Portland neighborhood is in the city’s crosshairs. The owner was ordered to vacate due to all of the criminal activity on the property, but they’re fighting back. Metro government calls Boone’s a public nuisance, and that’s why they issued...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Judge rules in favor of Ky. teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

