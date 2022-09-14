Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
Morris Hill among 3 Kansas schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
A Geary County school was among three in Kansas to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022. Morris Hill Elementary is that school, now inducted in the NBRS Program’s 39th cohort. The announcement was released Friday by Gov. Laura Kelly’s office. The program is under the...
KVOE
Kansas board of education approves KSHSAA classification proposal
The Kansas Board of Education today approved a recommendation from the Kansas High School Activities Association that would add a modifier that would adjust the competition classification for certain private schools, based on their competitive success in recent seasons, number of low-income students, and geographic location. The vote was 6...
3 Kansas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
republic-online.com
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Kansas
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
LJWORLD
Kansas Regents taking steps to ensure KU, other schools can’t change athletic conferences without prior approval
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it is appearing likely that it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents are in the process of creating a new policy that would require...
KCTV 5
Kansas could shift high school graduation requirements, lower English, Math & Science provisions
KANSAS (KCTV) - The Kansas Board of Education could change high school graduation requirements, but the discussion could continue for several more months. The Board has been listening to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s Graduation Requirements Task Force about a change for the last 15 months. Watson said they need to make a decision by June 1, 2023.
KWCH.com
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools said it has pulled the popular messaging app, Seesaw after the app was hacked. According to the Seesaw website, the app is used by 10 million teachers, students and family members, but the company declined to say how many users were affected by the hack.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Audit reveals two-thirds of $48.5 million in broadband aid allocated to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
kcur.org
How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri
As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
KCTV 5
Missouri to discuss gambling bill Monday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri House of Representatives is set to discuss its gambling bill Monday. House Bill No. 4 will be discussed Monday. The bill would repeal three sections of anti-sports wagering legislature and enact seventeen new sections relating to sports wagering. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas...
COVID tests available for Kansas households
TOPEKA (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for 5 at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said frequent […]
Kansas Public Radio
Giant Solar Farm Project in Eastern Kansas is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor
More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City. Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed...
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
KCTV 5
Free at-home COVID test now available through KDHE partnership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free at-home COVID tests are now available to Kansas residents through a multi-agency partnership with the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment (KDHE). KDHE says all Kansas households can order five rapid tests at AccessCovidTests.org. The tests are free, and the agency says Amazon will deliver...
Kelly, Schmidt debate COVID school lockdowns ahead of Kansas governor’s race
Republican challenger Derek Schmidt is criticizing Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on closing down in-person learning at the start of the pandemic.
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
KCTV 5
Federal grant will add fast-charging EV stations on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) — Traveling across Kansas in an electric vehicle will soon be easier thanks to a federal grant of nearly $40 million. That will help people taking longer trips than their usual commute, but the benefit could extend even to those who don’t drive electric vehicles. And the long game isn’t just about the Teslas you see driving around town.
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
