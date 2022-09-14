Read full article on original website
Man charged with August Troy shooting
Troy detectives have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on 5th Avenue near Rensselaer Street. Zack Zeoli, 21, has been arrested in relation to the August 18 shooting. Police say he was quickly identified and eventually arrested in Ohio by officers at the scene of a fire. He...
NYSP: Student arrested after bomb threat
State Police of Cobleskill arrested a 14-year-old on September 8 for making a terroristic threat. Around 9:45 a.m. on the 8, Troopers responded to Cobleskill-Richmondville High School after reports of multiple social media posts by a student threatening to bomb the school.
Amsterdam man accused of inappropriately touching children
A 22-year-old man from Amsterdam is accused of inappropriately touching children. State police arrested Tyler Frolke. Back on August 29, troopers got a complaint that Frolke had inappropriate physical contact with a 13-year-old child in the town of Glen. Police received similar complaints in the city of Gloversville. He is...
Troy PD arrest suspect in August shooting
Troy Police Detectives arrested Zack Zeoli regarding a shooting that injured a Troy resident, 21 in August. Liberty Township PD in Ohio found Zeoli after an investigation at a fire scene in their community on September 1.
Queensbury nursing home aide accused of hitting resident in face
A nurse’s aide at a Queensbury nursing home has been arrested on felony charges of assault and endangering the welfare of an elderly person. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Raven Charles-Gary struck a 67-year-old resident of the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and nursing. Officers say Charles-Gary...
Repeated felon sentenced for Saratoga robberies
A Saratoga man has been sentenced between eight to sixteen years in prison, after pleading guilty to four sperate accounts of third degree robbery. Justin Rock, 37, admitted he forcefully entered several businesses in downtown Saratoga, claiming to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.
Child, 8, accused of weapons threat on Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus
There was a weapons scare on a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus Thursday. However, the district says it was a false alarm. Investigators say it involved an 8-year-old child. Superintendent Brian Bailey wrote on the district’s web page “students reported to their bus driver that another student on the bus said they had a weapon in their possession. The bus driver immediately pulled over and notified transportation dispatch.” School resource officers and police were also notified.
22-year-old accused of inappropriate contact with underage victims
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Amsterdam man, accused of having inappropriate contact with minors. According to Investigators, 22-year-old Tyler Frolke was charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse, three counts of endangerment, and obscenity. The charges follow an investigation accusing Frolke of multiple incidents where...
Arrest made in Ballston officer-involved shooting
New York State Police have made an arrest in connection with a June officer-involved shooting in Ballston. Joseph Mrozek, 27, of Malta, was arrested on September 14.
Guilty plea in 2021 Albany murder
A man has pleaded guilty to murder in Albany County. Nicholas Lewis admitted to his role in the death of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen, who was seriously injured in the area of Lincoln Park last year. Nguyen later died from those injuries. Lewis faces 25 years to life in state prison...
Albany woman accused of throwing ex-girlfriend’s dog by the neck
An Albany woman is charged with animal cruelty. Police say back in May, 27-year-old Sabrina Ramsey grabbed her ex-girlfriend’s dog, a Maltese Yorkshire, by the back of the neck and threw it. The dog lost function in its limbs and suffered more serious injuries. Sadly, it had to be...
Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash
A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
18-Year-Old From Clifton Park Stabbed Relative Several Times During Fight, Police Say
A teenager from the region is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a relative multiple times during an altercation, authorities said. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with reports of a domestic incident in Clifton Park, at the Fox Run Apartments on Huntridge Drive.
State Police of Wilton arrest three individuals
New York State Police arrest three in Moreau after a traffic stop. Jacqueline A. Rock, 32 of Hudson Falls, Leland T, Smith, 43 of Hudson Falls, and Daniel L. Larock, 48 of Kingsbury were the three individuals involved.
Man charged with attempted robbery in Albany
An Albany man is facing attempted robbery and resisting arrest charges. According to state police, troopers received reports of a man with a knife on Madison Avenue last Friday night, who was demanding money. With the help of Albany police, they arrested 39-year-old Shawn Haymon. He was sent to the...
Pair accused of abandoning Fulton County dogs due in court
Ten dogs investigators say were mistreated and abandoned in Fulton County now have new homes. Meantime, the two people accused of mistreating and abandoning animals were expected in Ephratah Town Court on Thursday evening. Police say Harvey Martz and Laurie Murray left several Shih Tzu’s, goats, and cats on a...
Central NY man shot woman, charged with attempted murder, police say
Utica N.Y. - A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot a woman in Utica on Tuesday, police said. Jahques Gadson, of Utica, shot several times toward the woman in the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue, striking her once, according to a news release from the Utica Police Department.
Troy Police probe stabbing on Fourth and Adams Street
Troy Police were called out for a reported stabbing on Fourth Street and Adams Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Man with revoked license, DWI convictions accused of killing tow truck driver in crash
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Wilton man was arrested in a crash that killed a tow truck driver. Investigators say at around 10:41PM Thursday night, State Police responded to a 3 car crash on I-87 in the area of Wilton. According to State Police Justin P....
Deadly Albany stabbing under investigation
A man was found dead from a stabbing Thursday in Albany. At around 4:15 in the afternoon, officers responded to a home on First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a stabbing. They found a 27-year-old man inside who was stabbed at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.
