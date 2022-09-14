Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Thyme among almond trees mitigates climate change and increases the land's production
The introduction of perennial crops in the alleys of Mediterranean dryland almond orchards reduces greenhouse gas emissions and increases soil carbon sequestration, according to the latest study within the Diverfarming project. Agriculture has become a source of greenhouse gas emissions due to the intensification of farming and the high use...
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
Phys.org
Researchers pave the way for large-scale, efficient organic solar cells with water treatment
Organic solar cells (OSCs), which use organic polymers to convert sunlight into electricity, have received considerable attention for their desirable properties as next-generation energy sources. These properties include its lightweight nature, flexibility, scalability, and a high power conversion efficiency (>19%). Currently, several strategies exist for enhancing the performance and stability of OSCs. However, a problem that remains is the difficulty of controlling the morphology of the active layer in OSCs when scaling up to large areas. This makes it challenging to obtain high-quality active layer thin films and, in turn, fine-tune the device efficiency.
Phys.org
Scientists fabricate acid/alkali dual PH-responsive smart pesticide delivery system
Light, electric field, alternating magnetic field, and pH have been used as triggers to boost the release of pesticides, among which the pH-responsive type attracts broad interest due to simple operation and low cost. Most pH-controlled pesticides exhibit monotonic response to acid or alkali, and thus the large-scale application is...
Ars Technica
Why are hard drive companies investing in DNA data storage?
The research community is excited about the potential of DNA to function as long-term archival storage. That's largely because it's extremely dense, chemically stable for tens of thousands of years, and comes in a format we're unlikely to forget how to read. While there has been some interesting progress, efforts have mostly stayed in the research community because of the high costs and extremely slow read and write speeds. These are problems that need to be solved before DNA-based storage can be practical.
Phys.org
Investigating better biotransformations
Research in the International Journal of Bioinformatics Research and Applications has investigated the chemistry and behavior of a useful natural product made by the Madagascar periwinkle (Catharanthus roseus Bunge). The work could expand the repertoire of a growing area of chemical science—biotransformation—wherein nature's molecular machinery is used to build and alter novel compounds in the laboratory.
Our eyes hold a lot of tension, from consuming different screens with blue light to dealing with the sun’s harsh rays. In reality, the only time our eyes get to relax is right before bed — and even that’s debatable. Let’s face it, we can’t help but mindlessly scroll through social media before bed, which can lead to a lot of problems. Whether you have tired eyes or constant migraines, you need to take care of your peepers! Thanks to one of the best Amazon deals today, we may have found the answer to our eye problems. Thousands of customers have...
Phys.org
Burst mining dam in South Africa: What must be done to prevent another disaster
Jagersfontien, a small town in the middle of South Africa with over a century of mining history, awoke to a tragic failure of responsibility on 11 September 2022 when torrents of muddy water cascaded over the embankments that were meant to hold it back. The flood killed one person and devastated many homes.
People race to exchange paper banknotes before deadline
Consumers are racing to exchange their old paper banknotes for new plastic versions, just over a fortnight before they cease to be legal tender at the end of September. The Bank of England has warned people to expect long queues at its headquarters at Threadneedle Street in the City of London as they try to swap paper £20 and £50 notes.
Phys.org
Ever heard of ocean forests? They're larger than the Amazon and more productive than we thought
Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest? Hidden underwater...
Phys.org
Millions of farmers 'replumb' the world's largest delta
Collective groundwater pumping by millions of farmers in Bangladesh in the dry season each year has created vast natural reservoirs underground that, over a 30-year-period, rival the world's largest dams—these sustain irrigation that has transformed this previously famine-prone country to a food-secure nation, according to a new study led by UCL researchers.
Energy companies say angry customers phone them on a daily basis to complain about soaring energy bills
Higher energy bills have led some customers to become aggressive, while others start crying on the phone, utilities association VKU told Reuters.
Strategy Analytics/TechInsights: IoT Cellular Connections Continue Its Double-Digit Growth, Despite Global Uncertainties
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Strategy Analytics latest report on IoT Cellular Connections forecasts a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2022-2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005678/en/ IoT Cellular Connections by Region, Source: Enterprise IoT Practice, Strategy Analytics
Phys.org
Thousands of Australian lives could be lost without rapid adoption of electric vehicles
New Swinburne University of Technology research reveals that Australia risks losing 24,000 lives by 2042 from transport-induced air pollution, and $148 billion in net benefits, if electric vehicles are not rapidly adopted. There are enormous environmental, social and financial benefits that can be achieved from adoption of electric vehicles in...
CARS・
Europe's energy crisis could deliver a $400 million trading profit for Volkswagen from early hedges on natural gas, report says
Volkswagen could receive about $400 million from natural gas trades, sources told Bloomberg. The German auto giant is selling 2.6 terawatt-hours of contracts to boost the supply of gas in European energy markets. Instead of using the gas to power its factories, VW will burn coal as Russia cuts off...
BBC
Nottingham review scope 'wider than UK's biggest maternity scandal'
The midwife leading a review into failings by Nottingham's maternity services said the scope was wider than the UK's biggest maternity scandal. Donna Ockenden previously led the review at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust that found failings led to the deaths of more than 200 babies. The terms of reference...
Phys.org
Frequency-modulated continuous waves controlled by space-time-coding metasurface with nonlinearly periodic phases
Pulse compression is an important technology in modern radar systems and promotes the developments of modern radar technologies towards higher speed and ranging accuracy. The frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) signals, with the advantages of large time width and large bandwidth, become the typical pulse compression signals. However, the FMCW signals...
Nature.com
Novel scheme for secure data transmission based on mesoscopic twin beams and photon-number-resolving detectors
Quantum resources can improve the quality and security of data transmission. A novel communication protocol based on the use of mesoscopic twin-beam (TWB) states of light is proposed and discussed. The message sent by Alice to Bob is encoded in binary single-mode thermal states having two possible mean values, both smaller than the mean value of the TWB. Such thermal states are alternately superimposed to the portion of TWB sent to Bob. We demonstrate that in the presence of an eavesdropping attack that intercepts and substitutes part of the signal with a thermal noise, Bob can still successfully decrypt the message by evaluating the noise reduction factor for detected photons. The protocol opens new perspectives in the exploitation of quantum states of light for applications to Quantum Communication.
Phys.org
Oldest vertebrate fossil heart ever found tells a 380 million-year-old story of evolution
In the limestone ranges of Western Australia's Kimberley region, near the town of Fitzroy Crossing, you'll find one of the world's best-preserved ancient reef complexes. Here lie the remnants of myriad prehistoric marine animals, including placoderms, a prehistoric class of fish that represents some of our earliest jawed ancestors. Placoderms...
Nature.com
Exploring the capability approach to quality of life in disadvantaged population groups
The capability approach argues that having effective choices and fair opportunities are essential to maintain and promote one's own health and quality of life (QoL). This study examines the determinants of QoL in four disadvantaged population groups (young people not in education, employment, or training; long-term unemployed; refugees; older people living alone) within the framework of the capabilities by tracking the direct and indirect effects of individual and structural factors and capabilities on their QoL. Cross-sectional data (N"‰="‰866) with validated scales of quality of life (physical, social, psychological, and environmental QoL) and self-reported capabilities were utilized. Individual factors included age and gender and structural factors education and income. Descriptive statistics and structural equation modelling with latent variables were used for statistical analyses. Our results suggest that capabilities have crucial direct and mediating roles in achieving good QoL in the disadvantaged population groups. Individual factors had only small effects whereas especially the structural factors affected QoL through capabilities. Our results suggest that to reduce health inequalities and to promote wellbeing, policies should focus on improving both the structural factors and the individual capabilities of people in disadvantaged positions.
