ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

Man sent to prison for role in robbery at Cheltenham pharmacy

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for more than a decade for his role in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown man admits to fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man admitted that he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, a mother of three whose children also were in her residence at the time of the homicide, and was sentenced to more than three decades in prison. Speaking with the assistance of a Spanish interpreter, Elvyn Almodovar...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

5 injured at SCI Phoenix by explosion during training exercise [Updated]

NORRISTOWN — Five people were injured when an explosive device detonated unexpectedly during a training exercise at a state prison Thursday morning. The FBI-led training was taking place at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township, according to a news release from Montgomery County officials. Three members of the Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy