ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Somber Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Separated During Car Ride to Queen Elizabeth’s Lying in State Service

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Royal sisters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appeared unified as they stood alongside their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry , as the quartet honored Queen Elizabeth II at her Westminster Hall lying in state service. However, the women traveled in different cars without their husbands to attend the sad event. Who accompanied the women in their vehicles, and why were they separated?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMfH5_0hvD0MTz00
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s death reunited Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Middleton and Markle had not seen each other since June 2022, when they attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ahead of the monarch’s passing.

On June 2, 2022, the couple attended Trooping the Color, an official celebration of the queen’s birthday. However, the couple did not appear alongside other working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Instead, Prince Harry and Markle watched the ceremony from the Major General’s Office inside Buckingham Palace. Unlike other royal family members, the duo did not arrive at the event in a carriage.

The following day, at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Harry and Markle made their first public appearance with the royals since 2020. Inside the church, they sat in the second row with Harry’s cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their husbands.

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Westminster Hall in separate cars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlRwK_0hvD0MTz00
Meghan Markle | Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex traveled in separate cars during the procession of the queen’s coffin. Queen Elizabeth II made her final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for the next four days.

They rode behind their husbands, who escorted the hearse containing their grandmother’s coffin on foot. William and Harry walked alongside King Charles III and his siblings, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward. Also walking behind the queen’s coffin was Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son.

The Mirror reported that Middleton and Markle rode in their cars in order of their line of succession. Therefore, Middleton rode with Camilla Parker Bowles, the Queen Consort.

The Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex, the wives of Prince Harry and Prince Edward respectively, followed because their husbands were of the next highest rank.

Inside Westminster Hall, Meghan and Harry sat a row behind William and Kate

Inside Westminster Hall, the royals gathered for the service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, said The Mirror. The Sussexes stood at the back of the group of senior royals, with Harry directly behind William and Meghan behind Kate.

The royal family lined up inside the hall in order of their rank. Therefore, King Charles III and his wife Parker Bowles were in the front. Behind the ruling monarch stood Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew , who stood solo, and Prince Edward with his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Following were William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Kate, Princess of Wales. Behind them stood Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

After the service, the public was allowed into Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the late monarch. For four days around the clock, mourners can file past Queen Elizabeth’s coffin.

The queen’s state funeral takes place on Monday, Sept. 19. A Committal Service will take place in St George’s Chapel before she is laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Philip.

RELATED: Prince Harry Should ‘Rein in Royals-Trashing Wife’ and ‘Nix’ Memoir if He Wants to ‘Honor’ King Charles III Says Piers Morgan

Comments / 1

Related
The List

Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue

Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Timothy Laurence
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
RadarOnline

'She Had Privilege': Don Lemon 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle's Admission That She 'Understands What It’s Like To Be A Black Woman' After Dating Prince Harry

Don Lemon was "shocked" about Meghan Markle's stance on racism, considering the Duchess of Sussex admitted she had never been treated like a Black woman until she began dating Prince Harry, Radar has learned. Lemon, 56, addressed Meghan's eye-opening podcast after her second episode dropped with special guest Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed race. Meghan's estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is Black. During the episode, the Los Angeles native, 41, told Mariah that she "started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman" after she began her relationship with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Queen Consort#Uk#Royal
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

181K+
Followers
114K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy