‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Prediction: What Is Tino Franco ‘Lying’ About?

By Lauren Weiler
 3 days ago

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale has already begun, and fans saw serious drama unfold for Rachel Recchia. Rachel said goodbye to two of her men during part one of the finale, leaving only Tino Franco . But the teaser for the next segment of the finale shows Rachel accusing Tino of “lying.” So, what is he lying about? Here are our predictions.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette finale spoilers ahead regarding Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia.]

‘The Bachelorette’ finale preview features Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco arguing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6zrh_0hvD0GBd00
Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia in ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Part one of The Bachelorette finale featured Rachel Recchia breaking up with two of her men. Rachel and Zach Shallcross had a difficult Fantasy Suites date, giving Zach doubts about their relationship. Ultimately, Zach decided he couldn’t move forward. “I did really love you,” Zach told Rachel. “I saw a future with you, but … I need to go.”

As for Aven Jones , Rachel fell head over heels for him — but their relationship didn’t last. Aven met Rachel’s family and friends, but his inability to commit deeply hurt Rachel.

By the end of the episode, Tino Franco was the only man left for Rachel. But the preview for part two of the finale shows there’s trouble ahead. The teaser shows Rachel wanting to “tell” Tino something that’s “been weighing” on her. Another clip shows Tino tearfully saying, “There’s no way this works out.”

“You’re lying straight to my face,” Rachel tells Tino. “Look me in the eyes and lie to me again.”

“You did say that!” Tino counters. “You said that.”

Prediction: Why Tino Franco is ‘lying’ to Rachel Recchia

So, what is Tino Franco allegedly “lying” about to Rachel Recchia in The Bachelorette Season 19 finale? According to spoilers from Reality Steve , there might be another woman named Rachel involved. “Again, I don’t know if any cheating occurred and that’s what she’s questioning so please don’t make that your narrative,” Reality Steve wrote. He then noted they were at a “weird” point in their relationship where they weren’t speaking, so it’s possible Tino was talking to another woman during this time.

As for the alleged lies, it seems likely that Tino and Rachel leave the show engaged and grow distant during their Happy Couple weekend. They likely get into an argument that leaves both of them no longer communicating with each other, and they go on a break. While on the break, Rachel might remain exclusive with Tino, but Tino might think a break with Rachel means he can explore new relationships. Rachel likely finds out about the alleged other woman, and she believes Tino isn’t giving her the whole truth about what went down. Their argument about Tino lying seems to surround his involvement with another woman.

‘The Bachelorette’ finale part 2 premiere date and time

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale began airing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The next installment of the finale begins Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Part two of the finale marks the last episode of the season.

The second part of the finale is three hours long and includes the After the Final Rose special. During the special, fans will get to see Rachel and Tino come face to face onstage and hash out what really happened between them. It’s highly unlikely they’ll get back together during this time.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Gabby’s Journey Might Not End in an Engagement

