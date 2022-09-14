ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Klamath Alerts

Cedar Creek Fire Update: 9-17-22

Resources: 84 engines, 51 crews, 111 heavy equipment, 12 helicopters. The increased acreage is due to firing operations that have been implemented along the primary containment line on the west side of the fire over the past few days. As fuel moisture and weather permit, more aerial ignition will occur to slowly bring the main fire toward the completed burnout. In the East Zone, light westerly winds will influence fire spread to the east and potentially consume unburned fuels.
CBS Denver

Natural event causes popular Rocky Mountain National Park hike to be even busier

A popular hike in the iconic Rocky Mountain National Park is now even busier after a natural event caused Lake Haiyaha to suddenly and rapidly change colors. Lake Haiyaha, located just beyond the popular Bear Lake in the park, recently changed colors from a clear blue to milky and bright green. Park experts say the color change is a direct result of a landslide in the park that happened above the lake.
outsidemagazine

Tagert Mueller Prepared to Plunge Off a 65-Foot Waterfall. Then Came the Drop.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Lower Mesa Falls on Henry’s Fork of Idaho’s Snake River are well-known by expert kayakers. On one side, the river cascades 65 vertical feet over a cliffside, while on the other, it plunges 30 or so feet down into a gurgling pool of whitewater, which then empties another dozen or so feet to the river below. Kayakers either face two shorter drops, or one giant plunge.
Outsider.com

Olympic National Park’s Ruby Beach is Finally Reopening to the Public, and in Much Better Condition

A slew of infrastructure and access improvements mean the Olympic National Park must-see destination is now far safer – and more accommodating – to visitors. Featured near the top of our Top 10 Things to Do in Olympic National Park, Ruby Beach is a Pacific Northwest gem that can’t be missed when visiting the park. But visitors over the summer of 2022 had to do just that. The popular destination would close for three months during construction. From June to September of this year, the beach was void of any human traffic.
