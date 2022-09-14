ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
#Apple Orchards#Apple Picking#Western New York#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Central New York
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
7 Wacky Foods We’d Love to See at the New York State Fair in 2023

Half the fun of going to the Great New York State Fair every year is to try one of the new delicious food novelties that have been Frankenstein'd up for the masses. It's always fun to flip the proverbial bird to your doctor by consuming an entire week's worth of calories in one flimsy paper boat. "What will they think of next?!" always comes to mind when you're at the Fair.
Every Day Is Special At These 10 Upstate New York Day Spas

The spas and wellness centers of Upstate New York are some of the best in the United States. Here we offer you a list of ten top spas from the Hudson Valley out through the Finger Lakes and beyond. All of these spas have complete menus of massage treatments, relaxing...
How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?

So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
No, You Don’t Need To Show Your ID To Buy Whipped Cream in New York

Well, this is definitely a confusing topic. Stores across New York State have been starting to enforce showing identification to buy a pretty specific item. It's a law that was brought to the Senate in 2019 prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as "whippits, whippets, or whip-its" to persons under the age of 21.
