Chicago, IL

Chicago police: Man shot in groin near West Side alley

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Friday afternoon. At about 12:59 p.m., a 21-year-old man was near an alley in the 200 block of South Keeler when he was shot, police said. The victim was struck in the groin area, and...
10-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side

CHICAGO - A 10-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday evening. Police say the boy was walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street with his father and two others when someone began shooting from a red sedan.
Man fatally shot while driving on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving on Chicago's North Side in Logan Square early Saturday. A man, 25, was driving in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:34 a.m. when shots were fired from a white Jeep. The victim was hit in the back and...
Man robs convenience store with handgun in Chicago's Bucktown

CHICAGO - A man in his 20s robbed a convenience store in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood while armed with a gun. Police say a Black man went into a store in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue where he pretended to buy items. The suspect pulled out a handgun and...
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
Chicago police: Man wanted for shooting another man in the neck

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly shot another man in the neck last week. The shooting happened Sept. 7 around 6:42 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on the Near South Side. Police say the suspect got into...
3 injured, including 2 Chicago cops, in South Side vehicle crash

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. The crash occurred in the 600 block of East 75th Street. At about 4:45 p.m., a Cadillac was facing northbound on St. Lawrence and attempted to turn eastbound...
Lake View shooting: Boy, 16, shot in leg while inside vehicle

CHICAGO - A teen was shot in Lake View Friday afternoon. At about 5:20 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Wellington when he was shot, police said. The teen was struck in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in...
Man, 21, shot in West Elsdon

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a car in the West Elsdon neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was in the rear passenger seat of a car traveling southbound in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road when a gunman started shooting at the vehicle, police said.
Man found shot in neck inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck lying on the floor of a home on Chicago's South Side. On Thursday around 10 p.m., police found a man, 45, shot at a home in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
