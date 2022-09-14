Read full article on original website
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
Chicago police: Man shot in groin near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Friday afternoon. At about 12:59 p.m., a 21-year-old man was near an alley in the 200 block of South Keeler when he was shot, police said. The victim was struck in the groin area, and...
3-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Friday night. Police say around 11 p.m. a child was in the back seat of a car in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road when a black sedan drove by and fired shots. The...
Drive-by shooting: 3-year-old girl hurt after shots fired in Lawndale, Chicago police say
A child was hurt in a drive-by Chicago shooting, police said.
10-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side
CHICAGO - A 10-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday evening. Police say the boy was walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street with his father and two others when someone began shooting from a red sedan.
Man fatally shot while driving on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving on Chicago's North Side in Logan Square early Saturday. A man, 25, was driving in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:34 a.m. when shots were fired from a white Jeep. The victim was hit in the back and...
Suspect steals car with 8-year-old boy inside on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for an 8-year-old boy who was in a vehicle that was stolen on Chicago's South Side Friday. At about 4:53 p.m., an offender broken into a Kia that had an 8-year-old boy inside in the 8000 block of South Ellis. The offender drove away...
Chicago police: 2 men injured in drive-by shooting at house party in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting while at a house party in Chicago's Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say two men were standing outside a house in the 4800 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when a black SUV drove by and opened fire.
Man robs convenience store with handgun in Chicago's Bucktown
CHICAGO - A man in his 20s robbed a convenience store in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood while armed with a gun. Police say a Black man went into a store in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue where he pretended to buy items. The suspect pulled out a handgun and...
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
Mother speaks out after 13-year-old shot in head in 'random' SW Side shooting
The boy shot was left in "extremely" critical condition after being shot in the head during an apparent "random act of violence," according to police.
Chicago police: Man wanted for shooting another man in the neck
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly shot another man in the neck last week. The shooting happened Sept. 7 around 6:42 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on the Near South Side. Police say the suspect got into...
Armed robbery, carjacking on Lakeshore Drive during downtown Mexican Independence Day celebration
CHICAGO - A group of people were robbed and their car was stolen by an armed suspect on DuSable Lakeshore Drive during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown early Saturday morning. Five victims went to the 10th District Police Department to report a robbery that happened around 3: 15 a.m....
3 injured, including 2 Chicago cops, in South Side vehicle crash
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. The crash occurred in the 600 block of East 75th Street. At about 4:45 p.m., a Cadillac was facing northbound on St. Lawrence and attempted to turn eastbound...
1 dead, another critically injured in car crash on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. Police say an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in the 5100 block of South State Street around 2 a.m. The...
Lake View shooting: Boy, 16, shot in leg while inside vehicle
CHICAGO - A teen was shot in Lake View Friday afternoon. At about 5:20 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Wellington when he was shot, police said. The teen was struck in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in...
Man, 21, shot in West Elsdon
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a car in the West Elsdon neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was in the rear passenger seat of a car traveling southbound in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road when a gunman started shooting at the vehicle, police said.
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
Man found shot in neck inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck lying on the floor of a home on Chicago's South Side. On Thursday around 10 p.m., police found a man, 45, shot at a home in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
2 USPS mail carriers robbed hours apart in South Austin, police say
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
