Border Patrol horse dies on duty after stepping on power line

Del Rio, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Border Patrol announced one of its horses died while in the line of duty, earlier today.

The Del Rio sector posted about the accident that led to the death of the horse. According to the post, Jayce, a mounted patrol partner for the sector was patrolling near Carrizo Springs when he stepped on a power line that was down.

The horse fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries. The rider sustained no injuries

