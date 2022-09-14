Pritzker's no cash bail law will make the high crime rates in Chicago something to be enjoyed by everyone across the Land of Lincoln come January 1, 2023. Pritzker is to not holding criminals accountable in Illinois, as Foxx is to not holding criminals accountable in Cook County. A vote for Pritzker is a vote for Kim Foxx's approach to public safety. Giving criminals freedom while children can't go outside because of possibly being shot, making law abiding citizens basically prisoners in our own homes at night. No cash bail means no financial penalty for released criminals who violate the terms of their release. So that deterrent to released criminals reoffending is gone too.
don't worry about it..Illinois state police are making sure you have ur seat belts on so everyone is safe...lmfao unreal ur police chicago through out the state are more concerned about ur seatbelt being on then the disaster in Chicago..wtf why do you see seatbelt enforcement from Illinois state police but nobody concerned about crime wow welcome to Illinois
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Comments / 3