Chicago, IL

Pat McCarthy
3d ago

Pritzker's no cash bail law will make the high crime rates in Chicago something to be enjoyed by everyone across the Land of Lincoln come January 1, 2023. Pritzker is to not holding criminals accountable in Illinois, as Foxx is to not holding criminals accountable in Cook County. A vote for Pritzker is a vote for Kim Foxx's approach to public safety. Giving criminals freedom while children can't go outside because of possibly being shot, making law abiding citizens basically prisoners in our own homes at night. No cash bail means no financial penalty for released criminals who violate the terms of their release. So that deterrent to released criminals reoffending is gone too.

2d ago

don't worry about it..Illinois state police are making sure you have ur seat belts on so everyone is safe...lmfao unreal ur police chicago through out the state are more concerned about ur seatbelt being on then the disaster in Chicago..wtf why do you see seatbelt enforcement from Illinois state police but nobody concerned about crime wow welcome to Illinois

Man robs convenience store with handgun in Chicago's Bucktown

CHICAGO - A man in his 20s robbed a convenience store in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood while armed with a gun. Police say a Black man went into a store in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue where he pretended to buy items. The suspect pulled out a handgun and...
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
Chicago police: Man shot in groin near West Side alley

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Friday afternoon. At about 12:59 p.m., a 21-year-old man was near an alley in the 200 block of South Keeler when he was shot, police said. The victim was struck in the groin area, and...
Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests

Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
Chicago police: Man wanted for shooting another man in the neck

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly shot another man in the neck last week. The shooting happened Sept. 7 around 6:42 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on the Near South Side. Police say the suspect got into...
Man fatally shot while driving in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood. The man was driving on the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when someone in a white Jeep fired shots. The man was shot in the back and drove himself to St. Mary’s Hospital where […]
10-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side

CHICAGO - A 10-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday evening. Police say the boy was walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street with his father and two others when someone began shooting from a red sedan.
Lake View shooting: Boy, 16, shot in leg while inside vehicle

CHICAGO - A teen was shot in Lake View Friday afternoon. At about 5:20 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Wellington when he was shot, police said. The teen was struck in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in...
Two Chicago Cops Just Got Popped for Lying About a Shooting

Two Chicago cops lied about being shot at before they gunned down an unarmed man in late July, prosecutors announced Friday.According to State Attorney Kimberly Foxx, a nearby surveillance camera caught the events leading up to 23-year-old Miguel Medina being shot in the back and thigh by cops, leaving him hospitalized.“The victim in this case that I described to you who was shot by the police officers who are being charged today was unarmed and did not fire a weapon,” Foxx told reporters at a press conference in Chicago.What the footage showed, Foxx said, was in direct contradiction to what...
Suspects sought in violent Red Line robbery

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify five suspects who attacked and robbed three people at the 95th Street Red Line station last August. The group attacked the trio around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and stole a pair of headphones and a cellphone, according to a CPD community alert.
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
