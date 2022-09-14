Two Chicago cops lied about being shot at before they gunned down an unarmed man in late July, prosecutors announced Friday.According to State Attorney Kimberly Foxx, a nearby surveillance camera caught the events leading up to 23-year-old Miguel Medina being shot in the back and thigh by cops, leaving him hospitalized.“The victim in this case that I described to you who was shot by the police officers who are being charged today was unarmed and did not fire a weapon,” Foxx told reporters at a press conference in Chicago.What the footage showed, Foxx said, was in direct contradiction to what...

