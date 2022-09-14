A Michigan man could end up behind bars for 10 years after attempting to redeem a $100 winning ticket. In the middle of the night on Sept 9th, a man broke into JoJo’s Refresh Shop in Auburn and went on a free shopping spree. He used his five-finger discount on scratch-off lottery tickets, a couple of packs of smokes, and $50 cash. The entire incident was caught on security camera footage. Then later that same day, the unlucky man thought he was lucky when he won $100 from one of the scratch-off lottery tickets. So, he decided to go get his money according to court records obtained by Mlive,

