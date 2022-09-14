Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
Campus, community leaders discuss fall health at Sept. 14 panel
Central Michigan University held an open forum on fall health at 3 pm on Sept. 14 in the Powers Ballroom. Campus and community experts answered questions that students, staff and faculty had about campus health regarding COVID-19, monkeypox, the flu season and the possibility of a new mask policy. The...
MLive.com
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Clare Public Schools Considering School Bond Proposal, 100-Year-Old Murals May Complicate Things
Clare Public Schools are looking into putting a school bond proposal to build a new high school on the May 2023 ballot. “We’re in the process right now of getting community input,” said Clare Public Schools Superintendent Jim Walter. “The board’s initial foray into the bond project is thinking about building a new high school. Our current high school would become the middle school with just a little bit of transition.”
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Worst winters for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City ranked, and why
Our winters here in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the...
Central Michigan Life
Mount Pleasant's third-oldest business is closed
After serving Mount Pleasant for 61 years, Robaire’s Bakery has decided to shut down. The previous owner of Robaire's, Dina Desormes, passed away in April 2022. Desormes’ son Gerard had made the ultimate decision to close the bakery after the staff kept it open for the summer. “After...
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
Sculpture honoring Bay City’s German sister city to be unveiled at Uptown
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City will soon be saying “willkommen” to a new sculpture that celebrates its relationship with its German sister city. The Leadership Bay County Class of 2022 is inviting the public to celebrate the unveiling of the new Ansbach Platz in Uptown Bay City. The unveiling ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the end of 9th Street near the Riverview Apartments.
An end of an era: Consumers hosting tours of Bay County coal-fired units before closure
BAY CITY, MI - A special tour will allow visitors the chance to take one last look at Consumer Energy’s coal-powered operations in Bay County before it is shut down as the company transitions away from coal as a fuel source. Consumers announced that it is inviting the community...
WNEM
Midland businesses team up with police to catch thieves
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan police department is teaming up with local businesses to crack down on crime. “We’re doing the best we can to try to discourage the theft and at least bring justice to the stores that are losing the money because of theft,” said Midland Police Department Community Relations Manager Jose Deleon.
Central Michigan Life
Preview: CMU looks to get back on track against Bucknell
Central Michigan football has had a rough beginning to its season, including a 38-24 loss to South Alabama in its first game back at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. But with the Mid-American Conference slate approaching, the Chippewas look to rebound when they welcome Bucknell (0-2) to town on Saturday at 1 p.m.
WNEM
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
Deer Jumps Through Window of Saginaw Township House While Family is Home
Imagine you're at home with your family just starting your day, when suddenly an 8-point buck comes crashing through your window. Well, that's precisely what happened to a Saginaw Township family earlier this week. According to MLive, at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, homeowner Kelsie Kay Beyer was...
abc12.com
Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
Michigan Man Steals Lotto Ticket Wins $100 and Goes to Jail
A Michigan man could end up behind bars for 10 years after attempting to redeem a $100 winning ticket. In the middle of the night on Sept 9th, a man broke into JoJo’s Refresh Shop in Auburn and went on a free shopping spree. He used his five-finger discount on scratch-off lottery tickets, a couple of packs of smokes, and $50 cash. The entire incident was caught on security camera footage. Then later that same day, the unlucky man thought he was lucky when he won $100 from one of the scratch-off lottery tickets. So, he decided to go get his money according to court records obtained by Mlive,
Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
wilcoxnewspapers.com
After 50 years, Benchley Buick GMC will have new owners
Except for his years in the service, Rev Benchley has been living in the Clare area his whole life. For the last 50 years he has also been the co-owner and then sole owner of Benchley Brothers Buick and GMC located these days at 821 East Fifth Street, just east of downtown Clare.
wsgw.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Midland Crash
Police in Midland responded to a crash on Bay City Road between Saginaw and Waldo roads Wednesday morning. The road was closed after a speeding vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Police say the vehicle flipped and rolled several times before coming to a stop. The driver had to be freed from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Vanderhoef arraigned on meth charges
Todd Allen Vanderhoef, 44, of Marion, was arraigned in the 84th District court in Wexford County this week on one count possession of methamphetamine, second for subsequent offense notice and habitual offender second notice. He was given a $25,000 cash surety bond and his next scheduled court appearance is at...
