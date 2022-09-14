ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'very optimistic' about Dak Prescott's status after hand surgery

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HBZo_0hvCz8iR00

The Dallas Cowboys are treating quarterback Dak Prescott as if he's Wolverine. Prescott continued to receive a positive injury prognosis Wednesday after head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very optimistic about Prescott's status.

McCarthy said Prescott would heal for 7-10 days before the team could begin the next step in his rehab.

That 7-10 day timeline should be taken with a grain of salt. It doesn't necessarily mean Prescott is on track to return sooner than expected. It likely means he'll rest for those days and then the team will determine if he's ready to ramp up activities.

Prescott was originally expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to the injury, but the Cowboys are acting as if he has a superhuman healing factor. Owner Jerry Jones said Prescott would not be placed on Injured Reserve, meaning the team is leaving open the possibility Prescott returns in the next four weeks. McCarthy's comments also appear to indicate Prescott could return early.

Dak Prescott aiming to return quickly after surgery

It's possible Prescott makes it back earlier than his initial diagnosis. Russell Wilson sustained a finger injury last season and missed just three games before he got back on the field. Prescott and Wilson did not sustain the same injury, though. Prescott injured his thumb and Wilson injured his middle finger.

Wilson wasn't particularly effective upon coming back. He threw 6 touchdowns against 4 interceptions in his first six games post-injury. Perhaps Prescott will perform better once he's back, but that's no guarantee. Even if Prescott defies the odds and gets back on the field far sooner than expected, there is still going to be significant concern over his ability to perform at a high level.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least the next four weeks. That means backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be seeing plenty of action over the next month or so. While starting a backup quarterback isn't ideal, the Cowboys have made it clear they have faith in Rush.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested for DWI

At around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Collin County police officers apprehended a driver suspected of driving while under the influence. In the vehicle, they found former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Brandon Carr, who was subsequently arrested for DWI in Allen, Texas. Several hours later, the NFL star was...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: The chickens are coming home to roost

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, everything is sunshine and rainbows or doom and gloom. It’s either Super Bowl or bust for this once proud franchise, and it’s been that way since they last won the Lombardi trophy way back in 1995. Regardless of the talent on the roster!
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Jerry Jones
ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers have made their Wednesday injury report available. The Packers entered practice with a banged up offensive line this week after a disappointing loss in the season opener to the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Wednesday practice,...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup gets promising injury update ahead of Week 2

Wednesday proved to be a massive day for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, who continues to recover from an ACL tear in January. He participated for the first time in 7-on-7 drills with no setbacks, moving one step closer to returning. Via Michael Gehlken:. “Cowboys WR Michael Gallup participated...
DALLAS, TX
Packers.com

Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday. Head...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Qb Dak Prescott#Injured Reserve
Popculture

'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL fans divided on Kirk Herbstreit not sliding

When the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kicked off the 2022 NFL season, something was missing. While Cris Collinsworth was in NBC’s booth, the slide onto camera that he’d done with long-time partner Al Michaels was absent. Michaels is now with Kirk Herbstreit for the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football broadcast. So, in his regular-season debut with Michaels, would Herbstreit bring back the slide?
NFL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy