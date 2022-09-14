Read full article on original website
York News-Times
York woman pleads not guilty to drug charges
YORK – Paula Underwood, 51, of York, has pleaded not guilty to two Class 4 felonies related to the possession of methamphetamine and Hydrocodone Bitartrate. Her arraignment was held in York County District Court. She was taken into custody after officers with the York Police Department and deputies with...
1011now.com
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
York News-Times
York resident charged with 17 felonies related to illegal firearms
YORK – Jonathan Thornton, 45, of York and formerly of Louisiana, has been charged with 17 felonies related to the possession of illegal firearms and controlled substances. The York Police Department was called to a campground location at the York interchange upon the report of a disturbance. In talking...
kfornow.com
Two Teens Were Arrested After They Were Caught In a Stolen SUV
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–An 18-year-old is in jail, suspected of driving a stolen SUV, while a 15-year-old with him is also facing theft charges. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Thursday about noon time saw a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and “J” Streets, after finding out a couple days prior that it had been reported stolen. Officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, at the Petro Mart near 23rd and “R” Street while he was refueling. Police say Garrett refused their commands, got back into the Jeep and took off.
klin.com
NSP Helicopter Helps LPD Arrest Two Teens In Stolen Vehicle
An 18 year old Lincoln man ended up in handcuffs after LPD Gang Unit members spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and J around noon on Thursday that had been stolen two days earlier. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they tried to make contact with the driver after...
KETV.com
Nebraska law enforcement investigating fatal skydiving accident
CRETE, Neb. — One person died and another person was injured after a skydiving accident Thursday at a Nebraska airport, according to authorities. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. Officials...
KETV.com
Lincoln police remove officer's authority following domestic incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer had his law enforcement authority removed Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the officer, who had seven months of service, had authority revoked after officials were made aware of a domestic incident. On Tuesday evening, the department said they were...
iheart.com
Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
klkntv.com
Vacancies in key positions at Nebraska prisons could put workers and inmates at risk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The annual report on Nebraska’s prison system has been released, and there are multiple challenges that could be putting both inmates and staff at risk. Staffing has been one of the biggest priorities over the last year, but the inspector general report shows that...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
Lincoln police officer has authority removed due to investigation
A Lincoln police officer has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation, according to police.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police release photos of vehicle of man who tried to entice kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police think they know what vehicle a man was driving when he tried to entice two children near St. Michael Catholic School. On Tuesday, police were made aware of a man who had tried to entice two children walking near 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive.
etxview.com
Guilty pleas: La Vista man, distraught, crossed center line, killing 2 women and 2 girls
PLATTSMOUTH — The six times she’s traveled from Topeka to attend court hearings for the man who destroyed her sister’s car, destroyed her family, Tabitha Bracken has had to avert her eyes. Sometimes, she thumbs through her phone. Most of the time, she reads a book. She...
News Channel Nebraska
Crete Police, FAA investigating skydiving accident
CRETE - Crete Police, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a Thursday skydiving accident at the Crete Municipal Airport. According to Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue, at 4:09 PM Thursday, Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Wilber Fire and Rescue, and StarCare Medical Transport were dispatched to the Crete Municipal Airport. They then treated and transported two individuals with "life threatening" injuries.
klin.com
North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning
A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
WOWT
Inspector general puts together an annual report of Nebraska’s correctional system
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years, the state prisons have been overcrowded and staff underpaid creating serious safety issues. “There are things happening now that weren’t happening a year ago because they didn’t have the staff,” said Doug Koebernick. Since 2016, Doug Koebernick as inspector general has...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. 92 community-minded...
