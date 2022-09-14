ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Minnesota DNR Stocked 5.5 Million Walleye Fry In A St. Louis County Lake Last Year

I was poking around on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website today looking for some information on a lake I plan on fishing soon when I noticed that you can do searches for fish stocking information. The Minnesota DNR stocks lakes each year with different fish. I wanted to know which lake had the most walleye stocked in St. Louis County.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!

Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
Essentia Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Duluth Nurses Planning To Strike

Not so fast. Two groups involved with organizing the planned strike by Duluth-area nurses have been hit with unfair labor practice charges by Essentia Health. The planned strike is expected to take place September 12 through September 16 at health care facilities in the Twin Ports area, Moose Lake, and the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Nurses Association and the National Labor Relations Board have issued their 10-day strike notice, which would affect all health care systems in those communities. That notice details the health care facilities that would be impacted by the strike.
DULUTH, MN
The Deepest Lake In Minnesota Isn’t Even A Real Lake, And It Was Used By NASA

The deepest lake on Minnesota shores is Lake Superior. However, the deepest inland lake in Minnesota isn't even really a lake. Lake Superior's deepest point is 1,332 feet. It's the deepest of the Great Lakes, coldest, and best (That's why it's Superior). The deepest inland lake in Minnesota is 450 feet deep. Can you imagine swimming in that? It would feel like hovering over an abyss.
How Well Do Electric Vehicles Handle Minnesota Winters?

Electric vehicle sales have been increasing year over year. The surge in gas prices this summer also has made electric vehicles more appealing. I wouldn't worry about driving an electric vehicle in the summer in a Northern climate, but what about our harsh winters?. Our Northland winters are brutally cold...
Smoked Salmon Recall Includes Wisconsin Retailers

Better check that smoked salmon. A voluntary recall has been issued for a popular brand of the fresh fish product sold at stores throughout the United States - including Wisconsin. The United States Food and Drug Administration is sharing that St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon is...
WISCONSIN STATE
