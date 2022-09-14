Read full article on original website
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Minnesota DNR Stocked 5.5 Million Walleye Fry In A St. Louis County Lake Last Year
I was poking around on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website today looking for some information on a lake I plan on fishing soon when I noticed that you can do searches for fish stocking information. The Minnesota DNR stocks lakes each year with different fish. I wanted to know which lake had the most walleye stocked in St. Louis County.
Minnesota State Patrol Releases Labor Day DWI Numbers
The Minnesota State Patrol just shared some scary news: DWI numbers were up this summer compared to last during an extended period of time close to and during Labor Day. The news was first revealed by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety. Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol announced...
Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!
Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
Where Is The One Place You Can’t Ride A Moped In Wisconsin? The Answer Shouldn’t Surprise You
You can do a lot of things in Wisconsin; in fact, many find the state laws to be a little relaxed when compared to other states. But that doesn't mean that it's a lawless territory and a free for all. As so-called 'alternative modes of transportation' become popular, it's a...
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
Essentia Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Duluth Nurses Planning To Strike
Not so fast. Two groups involved with organizing the planned strike by Duluth-area nurses have been hit with unfair labor practice charges by Essentia Health. The planned strike is expected to take place September 12 through September 16 at health care facilities in the Twin Ports area, Moose Lake, and the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Nurses Association and the National Labor Relations Board have issued their 10-day strike notice, which would affect all health care systems in those communities. That notice details the health care facilities that would be impacted by the strike.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Warns Of Another New Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam circulating around Wisconsin hits really close to home. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning residents of the scam and what to look out for. There is no shortage of scams these days. Recently, the Better Business Bureau warned of a new...
The Deepest Lake In Minnesota Isn’t Even A Real Lake, And It Was Used By NASA
The deepest lake on Minnesota shores is Lake Superior. However, the deepest inland lake in Minnesota isn't even really a lake. Lake Superior's deepest point is 1,332 feet. It's the deepest of the Great Lakes, coldest, and best (That's why it's Superior). The deepest inland lake in Minnesota is 450 feet deep. Can you imagine swimming in that? It would feel like hovering over an abyss.
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
How Well Do Electric Vehicles Handle Minnesota Winters?
Electric vehicle sales have been increasing year over year. The surge in gas prices this summer also has made electric vehicles more appealing. I wouldn't worry about driving an electric vehicle in the summer in a Northern climate, but what about our harsh winters?. Our Northland winters are brutally cold...
Minnesota’s Vehicle Emissions Standards Are Tied To California, Will We Go Electric?
Auto owners in the Midwest probably casually noticed California's recent announcement about going "all electric" by 2035. And then, they went back to putting the key in the ignition of their "normal" gasoline-powered vehicle. But not so fast. It's probably not a well-known fact, but Minnesota's vehicle emission standards are...
Smoked Salmon Recall Includes Wisconsin Retailers
Better check that smoked salmon. A voluntary recall has been issued for a popular brand of the fresh fish product sold at stores throughout the United States - including Wisconsin. The United States Food and Drug Administration is sharing that St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon is...
