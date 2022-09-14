ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Warmer Weekend With Pop-Up Coastal Showers Possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moisture will try to move onshore from the ocean today. A few showers are possible, especially along the coast. Overall, most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy at times at the beaches. High pressure moves in for most of the week, bringing with it plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s next week with higher humidity.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are watching the sixth named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Fiona, which formed Wednesday night. As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Fiona was about 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The storm was moving west at about 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

A growing market: James Island

When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler mornings for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! The drier air will begin moving this evening and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

The connection between Charleston and Great Britain’s royalty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local historians are recalling the connections between Charleston and Great Britain as Queen Elizabeth II will have her funeral on September 19. “You cannot talk about Charleston history without bringing up the history of England,” said Dr. Eric Lager, the guide for Charleston History Walks. The entire colony of Carolina, which ran […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Tropical Depression#Leeward Islands#First Alert
WSOC Charlotte

Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist dies days after crash on Ashley River Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist has died after they were struck by a vehicle along Ashley River Road more than a week ago. A bicyclist and vehicle were both traveling south on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m. on September 6th when the cyclist was struck by the vehicle and seriously injured. The victim […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Environment
thedanielislandnews.com

DI sewer main collapses second time in just over a month

Daniel Island has a foul smell still lingering above the surface of one of its main streets, but the problem stems from below. Seven Farms Drive has suffered a second sewer main collapse in just over a month and the two incidents are connected. On July 28, Charleston Water System...
CHARLESTON, SC
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on the scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina

As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy