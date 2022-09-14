Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this month
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a baby
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
Warmer Weekend With Pop-Up Coastal Showers Possible!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moisture will try to move onshore from the ocean today. A few showers are possible, especially along the coast. Overall, most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy at times at the beaches. High pressure moves in for most of the week, bringing with it plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s next week with higher humidity.
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are watching the sixth named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Fiona, which formed Wednesday night. As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Fiona was about 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The storm was moving west at about 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.
A growing market: James Island
When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.
Cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler mornings for the rest of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! The drier air will begin moving this evening and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.
The connection between Charleston and Great Britain’s royalty
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local historians are recalling the connections between Charleston and Great Britain as Queen Elizabeth II will have her funeral on September 19. “You cannot talk about Charleston history without bringing up the history of England,” said Dr. Eric Lager, the guide for Charleston History Walks. The entire colony of Carolina, which ran […]
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
No injuries after overnight fire at Camping World in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at Camping World on Rivers Avenue. According to fire officials, crews responded to an alarm set off at Camping World of Charleston around 1:30 a.m. Crews found no smoke from the outside of the building, however, they found the inside […]
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake
LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
Fatal truck-bike crash closes portion of Charleston
A man on his bike was killed after he collided with a tractor trailer on Charleston west of 95 at Sandhill. The crash happened just before 7am. The driver left the scene, but returned after he was contacted by police.
Bicyclist dies days after crash on Ashley River Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist has died after they were struck by a vehicle along Ashley River Road more than a week ago. A bicyclist and vehicle were both traveling south on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m. on September 6th when the cyclist was struck by the vehicle and seriously injured. The victim […]
DI sewer main collapses second time in just over a month
Daniel Island has a foul smell still lingering above the surface of one of its main streets, but the problem stems from below. Seven Farms Drive has suffered a second sewer main collapse in just over a month and the two incidents are connected. On July 28, Charleston Water System...
Crash brings down power lines, blocks part of Orange Grove Rd in West Ashley
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A crash on Orange Grove Road has brought down power lines and blocked a portion of the roadway. According to the Charleston Police Department, a crash occurred Saturday morning on Orange Grove Road between Manchester and Winchester Road. The power lines are down at the crash location. Orange Grove Road between […]
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
Puppy recovering from severe injuries was found abandoned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A chihuahua puppy is recovering at the Charleston Animal Society after a group of children found the dog suffering from multiple serious injuries in North Charleston. The animal society said the children found the puppy in a bin along a walking path in the Midland Park area on Tuesday and […]
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on the scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with...
Renters struggle to get maintenance under local property management company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some Charleston renters worry about their health after seeing significant problems in their homes. They say Conrex Property Management isn't helping. Emmy Moore says she was told the home had been inspected and cleaned before moving in. This was the first of many problems. "It...
3 Most Affordable Areas of Charleston, South Carolina – New Video by Mikki Ramey
It’s no secret that the price of a home can make or break your decision to buy. No matter how much you want to live in your dream location, there’s not much you can do if it’s out of your budget. Fortunately, in Charleston, SC, we have...
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
