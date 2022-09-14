Date, Venue Changed for Public Hearing on Greenlawn Apartment Proposal

A public hearing on a proposal to build a large subdivision in Greenlawn has been moved to a bigger venue because a large turnout is expected.

The hearing will be held at Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School on Oct. 19 instead of at the previously scheduled session Oct. 12 at Town Hall. Supervisor Ed Smyth said at the Town Board meeting Tuesday that he was expecting that the date and venue would change.

Developer Engel Burman wants a zoning change to be able to build 260 apartment units on the site of the closed Greenlawn Equestrian Center. The land is zoned to allow 19 single-family houses. The property is opposite Greenlawn Plaza and next door to St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, in the Harborfields school district.

The Town Board voted 3-2 on Aug. 16 to allow the hearing, with Council members Joan Cergol, Sal Ferro and David Bennardo said the proposal should be heard by the public before any vote on whether to allow or reject it.