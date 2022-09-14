ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenlawn, NY

Date, Venue Changed for Public Hearing on Greenlawn Apartment Proposal

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzSOb_0hvCyGen00

A public hearing on a proposal to build a large subdivision in Greenlawn has been moved to a bigger venue because a large turnout is expected.

The hearing will be held at Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School on Oct. 19 instead of at the previously scheduled session Oct. 12 at Town Hall. Supervisor Ed Smyth said at the Town Board meeting Tuesday that he was expecting that the date and venue would change.

Developer Engel Burman wants a zoning change to be able to build 260 apartment units on the site of the closed Greenlawn Equestrian Center. The land is zoned to allow 19 single-family houses. The property is opposite Greenlawn Plaza and next door to St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, in the Harborfields school district.

The Town Board voted 3-2 on Aug. 16 to allow the hearing, with Council members Joan Cergol, Sal Ferro and David Bennardo said the proposal  should be heard by the public before any vote on whether to allow or reject it.

Public Hearing Set Oct. 12 on Greenlawn Housing Proposal

Comments / 2

Related
HuntingtonNow

Town Board Renames Street for Hindu Leader

The Huntington Town Board voted this week to rename a street in Melville fo a Hindu religious leader. Deshon Drive will be known as HH Pramukh Swami Drive / Deshon Drive. The renaming is in honor of the centennial birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami, who was the guru and pramukh, or president, of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha.
MELVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Town Board to Take Up Coastal Erosion Rule Variance, Housing Lottery

The Huntington Town Board meets Tuesday at 2 p.m. with coastal erosion management, housing lottery rules, an award to a heroic fire captain and more on the agenda. A public hearing is set on a request for a variance to allow construction of a new home at 54 Makamah Beach Road in Northport, which is in the Coastal Erosion Hazard Area. The home would replace a cottage on the spot.
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenlawn, NY
riverheadlocal

Calverton Aviation & Technology IDA benefits application for development at EPCAL site is released

The joint IDA benefits application of Calverton Aviation & Technology and the Riverhead Community Development Agency for the development of the Calverton Enterprise Park has been made public by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. Calverton Aviation & Technology is seeking “enhanced IDA” benefits of an unspecified real property tax abatement...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Legislature votes to expand tax exemptions

Nassau County is one of the highest-taxing counties in the nation, and we thought this would be the perfect time to be able to provide relief.”. Under the new legislation, property tax exemptions for disabled individuals and senior citizens would be:. - 50 percent of property value, for incomes up...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Queens Post

Holden Endorses Lee Zeldin for Governor Out of Concern for Public Safety

Council member Bob Holden joined several Democrats on the steps of City Hall Monday to endorse the Republican candidate for governor–Lee Zeldin. Holden, a moderate Democrat who represents District 30 in Queens, cited public safety as the main reason for the endorsement, saying that Zeldin was the candidate most likely to tackle crime. Holden was one of several Democrats at City Hall to reject Gov. Kathy Hochul, their party’s incumbent.
QUEENS, NY
islipbulletin.net

Board denies application for four-family dwelling

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the planning board of the Town of Islip held their monthly meeting at Town Hall West. The board held a public hearing regarding 3040 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, 197 feet west of 5th Avenue. The applicant requested a buffer and parking relaxation in connection with the construction of two warehouse/office buildings and related site improvements. A number of residents who live near the site, which is currently vacant, expressed concerns about noise. Formerly, a busing company occupied the space and the noise from the site was a nuisance. The board voted to approve the site-plan modification subject to the proposed 8-foot sound wall being raised to 8 feet. The applicant would need to get this approved by the board of appeals. In addition, the applicant would need to move the proposed dumpster site and ensure that the buffer landscaping included species that will grow to 15 feet at maturity.
ISLIP, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#The Town Board#Council
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
HuntingtonNow

Suffolk Legislators Go Old School as Tech Problems Continue

The offices of Suffolk legislators in Huntington are working around the apparent ransomware attack on that has shut down some government operations. Emails and in some cases, phone service have been knocked out since the end of last week. The Suffolk County government page shows a blue screen. County officials say they suspect a ransomware attack.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Making the garage into living space

Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
GARDEN CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded Aug. 16- Aug. 31, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. M. Douglas to Affordable Upgrade Contractors, 25 Cherry Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $335,000; on May. 6, 2022 (rec. Aug. 17, 2022) T. & D. Flaim to...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
LINDENHURST, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
2K+
Followers
869
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy