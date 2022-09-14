Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
55 Years Ago: The Beatles Begin Filming ‘Magical Mystery Tour’
By the second half of the '60s, the Beatles had already made two films full of comical escapades and quick-witted mischief. Both 1964's A Hard Day's Night and 1965's Help! had been well received by fans and critics, but the same could not be said for the band's third foray into the world of filmmaking, 1967's Magical Mystery Tour.
John Cameron Mitchell Recalls Meeting Late Rocker David Bowie — and the 'Great Regret' That Followed
Mitchell will perform the songs of Blackstar, Bowie’s final album before his death in 2016, when the world premiere of Blackstar Symphony takes the stage this week in Charlotte, North Carolina John Cameron Mitchell is looking back on the life and legacy of David Bowie. Best known for his 1998 stage musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch and its subsequent 2001 film adaptation, Mitchell took a page from Bowie's book when it came to breathing life into Hedwig, a glam rocker reminiscent of Bowie's alter ego Ziggy Stardust. Now,...
Seven Years, Thousands of Hours of David Bowie Footage and an Inspirational Train Ride Later, Brett Morgen Finally Realized His ‘Moonage Daydream’
Seven Years, Thousands of Hours of David Bowie Footage and an Inspirational Train Ride Later, Brett Morgen Finally Realized His ‘Moonage Daydream’ September 15, 2022 1:30 pm Bylines:By Pat Saperstein Brett Morgen went through a lot to make “Moonage Daydream.” It takes certain amount of obsession to capture on film the essence of the life of David Bowie, the shapeshifting music visionary, artist and actor. For Morgen, known for his work exploring another singular artist with “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” as well as “The Kid Stays in the Picture” and “Jane,” crafting the first authorized Bowie documentary was a nearly seven-year process....
Graceland’s Secret Staircase Allowed Elvis Presley to Move Around Unseen
Graceland's secret staircase allowed Elvis Presley to move between the upstairs and downstairs areas of the home unseen by others.
Mike Nesmith Said Why The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ Was His Favorite Song Davy Jones Sang for the Group
Mike Nesmith said The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" has its own form of "frosting." He also discussed Davy Jones' vocals on the track.
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Didn’t Want To Do Any More Beach Movies
It has been 45 years since the King of Rock ‘n Roll, Elvis Presley passed away. Many are discussing his life in depth once again after the release of the biopic simply titled Elvis. The movie focuses a lot on his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis’...
Elvis at Rest
Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
Greece's Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades has died. She was 93. The Greek Culture Ministry confirmed her death Wednesday. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement. Papas became known internationally following performances in “The Guns of Navarone” in 1961 and “Zorba the Greek” in 1964, acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck and Anthony Quinn. In all, she starred in more than 50 movies.
Punk Rocker Iggy Pop and Composer Catherine Graindorge Join Forces for Collaborative EP
Shirtless rock icon Iggy Pop and Belgian composer and multi-instrumentalist Catherine Graindorge released a thrilling EP on Sept. 9. The Dictator was born from a mutual appreciation … and a radio show. “He played two tracks of mine on his BBC 6 Music show last November,” Graindorge recalled in...
Elvis Presley: The Hidden Secret Within an Iconic Graceland Portrait of the King of Rock and Roll
Elvis Presley's Graceland home holds a hidden secret within an iconic portrait of the King and Rock and Roll in its entryway.
Micky Dolenz Claims This Monkees Album Is The Highlight Of His Career
The Monkees is a 1960s pop-rock group created by TV show producers Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider. They consist of actors/musicians (Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, and Peter Tork) brought together to take advantage of The Beatles’ popularity. However, the TV show lasted only 2 years, after which each group member started chasing their personal interest. The quartet officially disbanded in 1970.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
David Bowie’s Dazzling ‘Moonage Daydream’: A Superfan’s Review of the First Graduate School-Level Music Documentary
The first thing to know before seeing “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen’s dazzling, exhaustive and exhausting memoir of David Bowie’s life and career, is that it assumes the viewer already knows a lot about the subject — his relevance, his influence, the brilliance of so much of his music, and the basics of his personal history. Like another recent historical film about an oft-trodden subject — Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” — it eschews the standard, chronological, done-to-death “Behind the Music”-style template that has become a predictable default for music documentaries and finds a dramatically different way to tell the story.
David Bowie’s Best Albums According to Billboard
David Bowie was one of the most vital cultural forces of the last century – an artist whose career can hardly be measured in terms of mere chart performance. In fact, 2016’s “Blackstar” remains his only album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 and that’s partly due to his sudden passing around the time […]
Sofia Coppola to Write and Direct New Priscilla Presley Movie
Sofia Coppola has written and will direct a forthcoming biopic about Priscilla Presley, as Variety reports. Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) are slated to star in the project, which is based on Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. It’s set to shoot in Toronto later this year, eventually arriving on theater screens in the United States via A24.
Words & Music, May 1965
It’s an archivist's dream: One day, dusting a back corner office, you discover more of the past, lying dormant on a shelf. After Lou Reed died in 2013, Laurie Anderson charged Don Fleming and Jason Stern with excavating the thousands of recordings, photos, letters, keepsakes, bar tabs, and credit card receipts that comprised Reed’s creative life. And there, tucked away behind some art books, lay a weathered package made out to Lewis Reed in faded blue ballpoint pen. The handwriting was Reed’s own, and the address was his parents’ house at 35 Oakfield Ave. The postmark was May 11, 1965—the date of the mythical, heretofore-unheard first recording sessions between Lou Reed and his then-new friend, John Cale.
‘Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath blew my mind’: Robert Patrick’s honest playlist
My father was a very good trumpet player and an avid stereophile, so there was always a lot of big band, 40s music in the house, like Hank Williams and Benny Goodman. I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early 70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.
Nothing’s Shocking
Anyone who’d ever put a microphone in front of Perry Farrell should’ve known that the oral history of Jane’s Addiction couldn’t possibly be contained by a print magazine. Still, Brendan Mullen got the green light to cover the band’s 2003 reunion for Spin and went 10,000 words over the original assignment. Within two years, it turned into a 300-page book. Throughout Whores: An Oral Biography of Perry Farrell and Jane’s Addiction, a large cast of disgruntled ex-bandmates and business partners credit the band’s 1988 debut Nothing’s Shocking as the first truly mainstream alternative rock album, though Farrell does acknowledge that he did not invent the concept. As the leader of pre-Jane’s goth outfit Psi Com and an ambassador of the mongrel Los Angeles post-punk scene that birthed Fishbone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he respected the ideological purity of America’s underground rock royalty. But none of them saw the big picture like Farrell, a product of New York privilege who reinvented himself as a motor-mouthed L.A. street hustler. Alternative rock was going to strange and exciting places with or without Jane’s Addiction, and Nothing’s Shocking made it go Hollywood.
