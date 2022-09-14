ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ClutchPoints

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud

Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
The Associated Press

UConn to pay Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million over firing

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing. The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union. “I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.” Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.
Las Vegas, NV
Connecticut State
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Basketball
247Sports

UConn lands four-star Seattle native Jaylin Stewart

Garfield High School and Seattle Rotary’s Jaylin Stewart, No. 79 in the Top247, has committed to Connecticut. The decision comes less than a week after the Seattle native traveled across the country to take his first official visit to UConn’s campus. A highly skilled combo-forward with the positional...
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq reveals worst teammate he ever had in NBA

Shaquille O’Neal clashed with Penny Hardaway, beefed with Steve Nash over a TV show (yes, really), and even came to physical blows with Kobe Bryant. But there is one specific teammate who was even worse than all those guys for O’Neal. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sabrina Ionescu named to All-WNBA second team

Former Oregon Ducks point guard Sabrina Ionescu was named to the All-WNBA Second Team on Thursday, minutes before Game 3 of the Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun. Ionescu earned second team honors alongside Sylvia Fowles, Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, and Nneka Ogwumike. A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, Candace Parker, and Skylar Diggins-Smith earned First Team honors. Your 2022 All-WNBA Second Team @athomas_25 @sabrina_i20 @nnekaogwumike @jus242 @SylviaFowles #MoreThan pic.twitter.com/5zpklPmwft — WNBA (@WNBA) September 16, 2022 Ionescu made her first All-Star Game appearance in 2022, winning the Skills Challenge alongside Zoe Brooks. She went on to win multiple WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and Month awards, while finishing the season with averages of 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. She also led the Liberty to the playoffs and into a surprising Game 1 victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky, before they were ultimately eliminated. Ionescu clearly has a very bright future in the WNBA, and if health permits she will get a chance to play alongside fellow Oregon alumni Nyara Sabally, who was drafted by New York this past year before missing the entire season with a knee injury. List Oregon men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
Rolling Stone

Jay-Z and Puma Tap Brenna Stewart for First WNBA Player Signature Shoe in 12 Years

Puma just found a way to give the WNBA some much-deserved visibility: a signature shoe with one of the league’s top players. Today, Puma Hoops dropped Brenna Stewart’s Stewie 1 — the first signature shoe for a WNBA player in 12 years, and Puma’s first-ever signature shoe for the league. Channeling “Breanna’s fierce-yet-humble nature,” the shoe features a bold neon yellow and black colorway dubbed “Quiet Fire.” On the performance front, the Stewie 1 features multi-zoned monomesh layers for targeted support throughout the foot and Puma’s NITRO Foam technology for lightweight responsiveness. For ankle stability, there’s a molded heel counter...
Yardbarker

Dominique Wilkins: Career retrospective

Dominique Wilkins was a walking bucket at Washington High School in Washington, North Carolina. As the unsung leader of the team, Wilkins led them to back-to-back Class 3-A State Championships. A McDonald’s All-American in 1979, the big-time recruit committed to the University of Georgia. Fun fact: Wilkins was born...
