Monroe Elementary teacher of 35-years receives Golden Apple Award
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the school year already starting, it’s time to honor local educators with our Golden Apple Award. Our first recipient for the year is a special one. Cindy Nadeau has been teaching for 37 years, with 35 of those years at Monroe Elementary School. “I...
County board to hold work session Monday, meeting Tuesday
The Cottonwood County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session Monday at 8:30 a.m. and a regular meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. Both sessions will be at the county courthouse in Windom. Monday’s work session will see commissioners discussing the proposed 2023 budget, as well as the possibility of...
Construction underway at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been bringing people together in the heart of Mankato for 25 years, and now, it’s getting some major upgrades to keep up with the town’s growing entertainment and sports scenes. “We have about $11 million in...
BREAKING: Active situation near Echo Street in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. A shelter-in-place alert was issued by Mankato Public Safety. Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is on lockdown. Patients should not attempt to enter the hospital. Mankato Clinic Main...
UPDATE: Scene being cleared following active law enforcement situation
Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend...
Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week. Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life. In a Facebook post, organizers encourage...
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
Shelter in place order due to shooting in Mankato
UPDATE: The Mankato Department of Public Safety said just after 1 p.m. that the scene has been cleared. More information will be provided at a later time. The following is a previous version of this story. A shelter in place has been issued for a part of Mankato following a...
Redwood County Court News for August 15 – 21, 2022
Katie Trevino, Minneapolis: felony theft, stay of imposition, local confinement 12 days, credit for nine days time served, supervised probation three years, fees and fines $385. Adam Donald Sipe, Storden: 1) misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, fees and fines $285. 2) misdemeanor traffic regulation – driver...
Public Safety Seek Suspect Involved in Shooting Incident
Mankato-Mankato Public Safety is seeking information about Bashir Mohamed, a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting incident that occurred before 9 a.m. this morning on the 100 block of Echo Street. The victim was taken to the local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. The victim and the suspect are known to each other.
Detour SE of Porter begins Sept. 20 for Hwy 68 Minneota to Marshall project
Construction to replace a culvert southeast of Porter begins Tues., Sept. 20 as part of the Highway 68 Minneota to Marshall project. Highway 68 will be closed from County Road 7 to County Road 19. Traffic will be detoured from Porter to Taunton on County Road 7 and County Road 19. The detour will be in place two to three weeks (see attached map for South Porter detour highlighted in yellow).
Eagle boys fourth, girls fifth at Marshall
The Windom boys placed fourth and the girls took fifth in the team standings at the Marshall invitational, held Tuesday at the Marshall Golf Club. The Eagle boys scored 91 team points. Worthington won the meet with 42 points. The Eagle girls finished with 121 points. Marshall won the team...
MURRAY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE: CAR REMOVED FROM LAKE SARAH
On Monday August 29th the Murray County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local fisherman of a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah. On Tuesday August 30th, Murray County Deputies responded to the location provided by the fisherman. Murray County Deputies used a tow-able side scan sonar unit and confirmed the fisherman’s report of a vehicle in the Lake. The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Dept. Dive team to respond and inspect the vehicle. Later in the evening, the dive team arrived on scene. Divers went down and searched the vehicle to ensure the vehicle was un-occupied, check for signs of criminal activity, and retrieve identifiable information from the vehicle. The divers did not locate any signs of the vehicle being occupied or any signs of criminal activity, and retrieved a license plate from the vehicle. Murray County Deputies tied a buoy off to the vehicle to mark the location.
Tree branch victim near Olivia identified
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed when a tree branch fell on top of him on a farm near Olivia Tuesday morning. He was 69-year-old Blair Anderson of rural Fairfax. Anderson was cutting down trees in a grove in Henryville Township, southwest of Olivia, around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday when a branch connected to another tree fell on top of him. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. Anderson had been wearing head, eye and ear protection at the time.
Marshall man responsible for armed stand-off in Redwood Falls Tuesday
A Marshall man was responsible for an armed stand-off in a Redwood Falls residential area Tuesday. On September 12, at 10:38 p.m. Redwood Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance call on the 400 block of East 2nd Street in the City of Redwood Falls. A female victim told officers the suspect, Christopher William Heuer, age 32, of Marshall, had allegedly assaulted the female and left before law enforcement arrived. Additional investigation revealed the suspect may have been armed with two firearms, and had outstanding arrest warrants from two other counties.
Man killed in tree cutting accident in Renville County
A man was killed in Renville County Tuesday morning when he was struck by a falling tree branch. The accident happened on a rural farm in Henryville Township near Olivia, Minnesota, with police alerted at 10:43 a.m. The Renville County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the man on the ground...
Woman killed in following fatal UTV crash
A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Scattered thunderstorms are likely this...
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
Renville County, Mankato DWI arrests had some of the highest blood-alcohol content in the past year
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, DWI arrests have increased by more than ten percent statewide compared to a year ago. Notable DWI arrests in the past year included a motorcyclist in Renville County. Sheriff’s deputies say the rider kept tipping the motorcycle over and riding in the wrong lane of the traffic. The motorcyclist had a .23 blood-alcohol content.
Two Semis Collide On Highway 18 in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Two semi drivers escaped injury when their rigs collided on highway 18 shortly before 9 Monday morning. The section of highway West of the Spencer North Y was closed for a couple of hours while the wreck was cleaned up. 29 year old Keith Thompson...
