Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Foster City Chinese restaurant burglarized, raising community's concern over rise in property crimes
Foster City's website touts itself as the 63rd safest city in America. But now residents are concerned after a recent string of criminal activity.
San Francisco construction firm accused of insurance, tax fraud
SAN FRANCISCO – The operators of a San Francisco-based construction company, along with the firm's office manager, are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly engaging in insurance and tax fraud.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that charges have been filed against Gemma Maher, the office administrator of Cullinane Plastering. Meanwhile, warrants have been issued for owner Denis Cullinane and Jeremiah "Jerry" Cullinane, who also owns Cullinane Construction.According to the DA's office, the trio allegedly engaged in a multi-year scheme to defraud employees, the State Compensation Insurance Fund and the California Employee Development Department. The scheme allegedly concealed $5.8 million in...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
Former Bay Area foster care business CEO pleads guilty to fraud
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a foster care home for children and adolescents in San Jose pleaded guilty to fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday in a press release. Corbett Group Homes (CGH) was a San Jose based group homes company that provided foster care for children and young adults in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoodline.com
Mountain View giving families a free $500 a month in latest guaranteed income experiment
The notion of a “guaranteed basic income” was first employed locally in the modern age in Stockton, where then-mayor Michael Tubbs chose to give randomly selected individuals $500 a month with no strings attached in 2019. The idea has since spread in similar forms to Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and even Governor Gavin Newsom put $35 million into the state budget to encourage more cities to try out giving free money to low-income families to improve livelihoods and health.
sfstandard.com
‘The System Failed Him’: SF Educator Battled Insurance Glitches Before Dying From Cancer
In July, several months into the San Francisco Unified School District’s disastrous payroll switch, one of its longtime paraeducators, Eddy Alarcon, underwent tests to get to the bottom of some recent health issues. That’s when the Mission District native—who had preexisting diabetes and high blood pressure—was informed he no...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: College student says new SJ apartment was not ready for residents; management responds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A college student in San Jose is speaking out after a rocky start at a new off-campus residential building. Kaliya Mendez shared video of water leaking inside a bathroom within her housing unit. It isn't the sight she and her boyfriend were expecting as they moved into a brand new housing building, ahead of a new school year.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme
OAKLEY, Calif. - A Bay Area rapper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for his role in a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Mark "Kafani" Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, 42, out of Oakley, was at the center of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 adults, 2 children brought to trauma center after balcony collapses in Daly City
Two adults and two children were hurt Friday when the balcony that they were standing on collapsed, officials said.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
San Jose housing shortage is worst in US
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re looking for a place to rent or to buy in San Jose, you’re by far not alone. Housing experts say the housing situation here is the worst of any major city in the country. High demand, decreasing supply, and the sky high prices all have led to major […]
Balcony collapse at Daly City home sends 2 kids, 2 adults to hospital
DALY CITY -- Four people were hurt Friday when a balcony they were standing on collapsed at a home in Daly City, authorities said.The North County Fire Authority (NCFA) alerted in a Twitter post at 1:31 p.m. about a "multi-casualty incident" at a home on the 400 block of Westmoor Ave. In a later press statement, NCFA said the firefighters who arrived found two-story, single-family home with a balcony that had collapsed in the front of the home. Two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed, they were treated by firefighter/paramedics at the scene, NCFA said. All four were taken to a trauma center and their conditions were not immediately known.A building inspector was called to the scene to help in the investigation.Traffic in the area was impacted but has since returned to normal, NCFA said.
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
The Almanac Online
State Attorney General declines to investigate county sheriff’s and DA’s involvement in Batmobile case
The California Attorney General’s office on Wednesday declined to launch an independent probe into the so-called Batmobile case, according to a letter sent to San Mateo County Executive Michael Callagy. “Although your letter identifies notable concerns, it does not allege that the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office committed a...
crimevoice.com
Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death
OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
thecomeback.com
Bay Area rapper sentenced for role in ID theft ring
Kafani, the Oakland rapper who helped pioneer the Hyphy movement, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar identity theft ring, court records show. U.S. District Judge James Donato painted the rapper as a ringleader. He sentenced the 42-year-old Kafani, who...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
Silicon Valley
Want the new COVID-19 vaccine booster? No problem, unless it’s got to be Moderna
If you want the new COVID-19 booster that protects against the latest circulating omicron variants, you have lots of options for appointments, except if you have your heart set on Moderna. People hoping to get Moderna’s version of the new bivalent booster instead of Pfizer’s may have to travel —...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Community Holds Fundraiser to Help Coach in Need
East San Jose is stepping up to the plate to help support a coach that's been impacting students' lives for years. The coach recently lost his home in a fire and is now living with family in Concord, so parents and students ran a fundraiser to help get him back on his feet Wednesday.
Comments / 0