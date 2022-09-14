DALY CITY -- Four people were hurt Friday when a balcony they were standing on collapsed at a home in Daly City, authorities said.The North County Fire Authority (NCFA) alerted in a Twitter post at 1:31 p.m. about a "multi-casualty incident" at a home on the 400 block of Westmoor Ave. In a later press statement, NCFA said the firefighters who arrived found two-story, single-family home with a balcony that had collapsed in the front of the home. Two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed, they were treated by firefighter/paramedics at the scene, NCFA said. All four were taken to a trauma center and their conditions were not immediately known.A building inspector was called to the scene to help in the investigation.Traffic in the area was impacted but has since returned to normal, NCFA said.

DALY CITY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO