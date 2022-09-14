ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco construction firm accused of insurance, tax fraud

SAN FRANCISCO – The operators of a San Francisco-based construction company, along with the firm's office manager, are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly engaging in insurance and tax fraud.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that charges have been filed against Gemma Maher, the office administrator of Cullinane Plastering. Meanwhile, warrants have been issued for owner Denis Cullinane and Jeremiah "Jerry" Cullinane, who also owns Cullinane Construction.According to the DA's office, the trio allegedly engaged in a multi-year scheme to defraud employees, the State Compensation Insurance Fund and the California Employee Development Department. The scheme allegedly concealed $5.8 million in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Former Bay Area foster care business CEO pleads guilty to fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a foster care home for children and adolescents in San Jose pleaded guilty to fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday in a press release.  Corbett Group Homes (CGH) was a San Jose based group homes company that provided foster care for children and young adults in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Retail Business#Group Homes#Sentencing#The Department Of Justice
hoodline.com

Mountain View giving families a free $500 a month in latest guaranteed income experiment

The notion of a “guaranteed basic income” was first employed locally in the modern age in Stockton, where then-mayor Michael Tubbs chose to give randomly selected individuals $500 a month with no strings attached in 2019. The idea has since spread in similar forms to Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and even Governor Gavin Newsom put $35 million into the state budget to encourage more cities to try out giving free money to low-income families to improve livelihoods and health.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme

OAKLEY, Calif. - A Bay Area rapper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for his role in a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Mark "Kafani" Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, 42, out of Oakley, was at the center of...
OAKLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Redwood City, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020

SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose housing shortage is worst in US

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re looking for a place to rent or to buy in San Jose, you’re by far not alone. Housing experts say the housing situation here is the worst of any major city in the country. High demand, decreasing supply, and the sky high prices all have led to major […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Balcony collapse at Daly City home sends 2 kids, 2 adults to hospital

DALY CITY -- Four people were hurt Friday when a balcony they were standing on collapsed at a home in Daly City, authorities said.The North County Fire Authority (NCFA) alerted in a Twitter post at 1:31 p.m. about a "multi-casualty incident" at a home on the 400 block of Westmoor Ave. In a later press statement, NCFA said the firefighters who arrived found two-story, single-family home with a balcony that had collapsed in the front of the home. Two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed, they were treated by firefighter/paramedics at the scene, NCFA said. All four were taken to a trauma center and their conditions were not immediately known.A building inspector was called to the scene to help in the investigation.Traffic in the area was impacted but has since returned to normal, NCFA said.
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County

SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death

OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
OAKLAND, CA
thecomeback.com

Bay Area rapper sentenced for role in ID theft ring

Kafani, the Oakland rapper who helped pioneer the Hyphy movement, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar identity theft ring, court records show. U.S. District Judge James Donato painted the rapper as a ringleader. He sentenced the 42-year-old Kafani, who...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Community Holds Fundraiser to Help Coach in Need

East San Jose is stepping up to the plate to help support a coach that's been impacting students' lives for years. The coach recently lost his home in a fire and is now living with family in Concord, so parents and students ran a fundraiser to help get him back on his feet Wednesday.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy