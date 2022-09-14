Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Chemours’ scheduled public information sessions on facility expansion
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Chemours wants to expand its manufacturing facility in Bladen County. The company is scheduled to hold two public information meetings to give people an opportunity to learn more about the planned expansion, but some local environment protection organizations are not pleased with the company’s plans.
WECT
Brunswick County considers incentive grant agreement with manufacturer to create 125 jobs
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is considering a $270,000 Economic Development Incentive Grant with Precision Swiss Incentive Agreement. To keep funding, the company is required to invest $8.4 million in investments along with 125 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $54,025 in...
WECT
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Citizen forum held on Dam Restoration Project in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) – The City of Boiling Spring Lakes held a citizens forum on Thursday, to update residents on the bond referendum that would help rebuild or restore dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence. The engineering firm McGill presented the final design plans for the dam restoration...
WECT
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sokoto House hosts Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–On Friday, a community center in Wilmington kicked off a three-day long event aimed at addressing concerns about race and health equity issues. Sokoto House is located on Dawson Street. The center’s second annual Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit will be held September 16 – September 18. It’s free to attend in person or via Zoom.
WECT
Brunswick Co. completes installation of parking signs for veterans
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that they have completed the installation of 30 reserved parking signs at the government center in Bolivia. These signs, marked “Veteran Parking Only,” are intended to honor local veterans for their service to the county and country. Per the release,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews complete traffic pattern change along South Front Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work has been completed on a traffic pattern change in downtown Wilmington. The intersection of Front Street and Dock Street was converted to an all-way stop this week, in order to improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians. Officials say a recent traffic study indicated this...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw hosting community clean up day on Saturday
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw is inviting the community to help keep their town clean. A clean up day is being held this Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. It’s part of the NCDOT’s fall litter sweep campaign. The event will kick off...
The State Port Pilot
Developers explain why they withdrew Indigo Phase II plans
Developers of the Indigo Plantation Phase II project shocked most everyone in attendance at last Thursday’s Southport Board of Aldermen meeting with their decision to withdraw the development’s applications. To the developers, however, the decision didn’t come as a surprise. Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited,...
WECT
Wilmington announces departure of city attorney
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Friday that City Attorney John Joye will leave in October for an opportunity in Charlotte. Joye has served as the city attorney since 2017. His last day with Wilmington will be Oct. 21. “I am immensely proud of my colleagues at...
my40.tv
Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Schools works to improve bus transportation services
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Just over two weeks into the school year, New Hanover County Schools says its working to improve its bus transportation services. The district is evaluating route capacities and times, and is working with school staff to verify bus assignments. At this time, the district...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
County Commissioners, Manager appointed to National Association of Counties committees
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield Jr., along with County Manager Chris Coudriet, have been appointed to multiple committees within the National Association of Counties (NACo). Through research and study with their associated subcommittees, NACo committees work year-round to serve...
WECT
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The legal battle set in motion against the City of Wilmington more than two years ago has come to an end, and a judge awarded Dave and Peg Schroeder attorney’s fees for their lawsuit against the City of Wilmington for illegal short-term rental restrictions put in place several years ago.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit groups push for fair courts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Several groups coming together in downtown Wilmington Thursday to demand changes within North Carolina’s judicial system. Fair Courts NC is on a mission to change the state’s courts free of partisanship. The coalition planned a tour, and stopped in cities around the state,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Project Lifesaver Program introduced to keep senior citizens safer
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A new program aimed at keeping seniors safer has been introduced by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Brian Chism and Deputy Geiger from the Sheriff Office’s IMPACT Unit visited with some residents at Brunswick Senior Resource Center in Shallotte this afternoon.
