Wilmington, NC

WECT

PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sokoto House hosts Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–On Friday, a community center in Wilmington kicked off a three-day long event aimed at addressing concerns about race and health equity issues. Sokoto House is located on Dawson Street. The center’s second annual Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit will be held September 16 – September 18. It’s free to attend in person or via Zoom.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews complete traffic pattern change along South Front Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work has been completed on a traffic pattern change in downtown Wilmington. The intersection of Front Street and Dock Street was converted to an all-way stop this week, in order to improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians. Officials say a recent traffic study indicated this...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw hosting community clean up day on Saturday

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw is inviting the community to help keep their town clean. A clean up day is being held this Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. It’s part of the NCDOT’s fall litter sweep campaign. The event will kick off...
BURGAW, NC
The State Port Pilot

Developers explain why they withdrew Indigo Phase II plans

Developers of the Indigo Plantation Phase II project shocked most everyone in attendance at last Thursday’s Southport Board of Aldermen meeting with their decision to withdraw the development’s applications. To the developers, however, the decision didn’t come as a surprise. Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited,...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Wilmington announces departure of city attorney

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Friday that City Attorney John Joye will leave in October for an opportunity in Charlotte. Joye has served as the city attorney since 2017. His last day with Wilmington will be Oct. 21. “I am immensely proud of my colleagues at...
WILMINGTON, NC
my40.tv

Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington

NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

County Commissioners, Manager appointed to National Association of Counties committees

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield Jr., along with County Manager Chris Coudriet, have been appointed to multiple committees within the National Association of Counties (NACo). Through research and study with their associated subcommittees, NACo committees work year-round to serve...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Non-profit groups push for fair courts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Several groups coming together in downtown Wilmington Thursday to demand changes within North Carolina’s judicial system. Fair Courts NC is on a mission to change the state’s courts free of partisanship. The coalition planned a tour, and stopped in cities around the state,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Project Lifesaver Program introduced to keep senior citizens safer

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A new program aimed at keeping seniors safer has been introduced by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Brian Chism and Deputy Geiger from the Sheriff Office’s IMPACT Unit visited with some residents at Brunswick Senior Resource Center in Shallotte this afternoon.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

