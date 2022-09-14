ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorgeous Austin Plant Shops for New and Experienced Green Thumbs

Finding the right plants for a specific space can be a fine-tuned skill, but designer Sara Barnes makes it easy at the warm and welcoming studio she runs with her husband, Matt. Tucked away off of South First next to The Soup Peddler and True Hemp Science, every nook in Frond is expertly curated with overflowing greenery, complementary ceramics and home goods that will help visitors envision the endless ways they can enhance their environment.
Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023

KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
Boot Barn scooting its way into Round Rock shopping center in November

Boot Barn is scootin' into Round Rock this November with a selection of boots and Western wear. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn will bring a new location to the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center in early November with a tentative opening set for Nov. 9. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and bring a selection of boots and Western wear. www.bootbarn.com.
GUIDE: 21 breweries, wineries, distilleries in and around Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown

Rentsch Brewery has a taproom and outpost in Georgetown. (Courtesy Rentsch Brewery) Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown residents live near a variety of breweries, distilleries and wineries that make and sell beers, vodkas, whiskeys and wines. This list is not comprehensive. 1. Barking Armadillo Brewing. Family-friendly, live music, outdoor seating.
Eater

Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop

While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
Where to Find Arabic Breakfast in Austin

Oula Nabulsi meticulously sets out a series of small, colorful bowls she brought from the United Arab Emirates on her breakfast table. "When many Americans think of Arabic food, shawarma and falafel come to mind," says the real estate investor, Arabic food Instagram content creator, and mom of three. "They don't know much about Arabic breakfast, so it is like a hidden treasure they have yet to discover."
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
The 13 Best Mexican Restaurants in Austin

You may think finding a good place to sit with your friends and have a good-old-fashioned Mexican meal or sharing a plate of tacos with an ice-cold beer is easy to find when you’re in Texas, but we’re here to tell you, it’s not as easy as you may think.
Tinariwen cancels North American tour due to visa application issues

AUSTIN, Texas - Tinariwen, a Grammy Award-winning group of Tuareg musicians, have canceled their North American tour due to issues with their US visa applications. The group announced the cancelation via social media, saying that the members and their tour manager's US visa applications "have been under administrative processing for more than a month."
