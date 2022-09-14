ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League to pay tribute to queen at weekend games

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxL7V_0hvCx6sZ00
Liverpool's players stand for a minute of silence for the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II prior to the start of the Champions League group A soccer match between Liverpool and Ajax at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend by having a minute’s silence before every game followed by the national anthem.

The league said Wednesday that fans will also be invited to applaud at the 70-minute mark, in recognition of the queen’s 70-year reign. Players will wear black armbands and managers have been asked to consider wearing a suit.

Last weekend’s games were all postponed following the queen’s death last Thursday at the age of 96.

Seven games will be played this weekend. Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds were both postponed because of limited police resources ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday. Brighton’s home game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed because of a planned rail strike, which has since been canceled.

A period of silence was also observed before Liverpool’s Champions League game against Ajax on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Brighton hires former Shakhtar coach Roberto De Zerbi

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton is hiring Roberto De Zerbi as its new head coach on a four-year contract. The club said Sunday that the 43-year-old Italian agreed to the deal — which is subject to him being granted a work permit — after meeting owner Tony Bloom and other senior executives in London earlier this week. He replaces Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea earlier this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy