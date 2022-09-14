ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Texts show Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

JACKSON, Miss. — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation's poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group to Favre and spent on a new volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended.The texts from 2017 show Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was "on board" with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
People

Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium

Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Football
Front Office Sports

Former Mississippi Governor Implicated in Brett Favre Fraud Case

Brett Favre’s ongoing legal troubles with the welfare of Mississippi has now become a conspiracy at the highest levels of the state’s government. Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly helped Favre obtain at least $5 million from the state’s welfare funds, according to copies of text messages obtained by Mississippi Today as part of its investigation into the Pro Football Hall of Famer.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad White
Person
Phil Bryant
Outsider.com

Shannon Sharpe Blasts Brett Favre Over Fraud Case

NFL legend and FS1 host Shannon Sharpe verbally eviscerated Brett Favre Wednesday over his connection to the ongoing Mississippi fraud case. Sharpe voiced his displeasure with Favre on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” saying that the Hall of Fame quarterback would have to be a “crazy mofo” to steal from the underserved.
NFL
NBC Sports

NBC Nightly News focuses on the Brett Favre welfare-fund scandal

The involvement of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is a Mississippi welfare-fund scandal has become something more than a random oddity. The controversy received treatment as a full-blown segment on Wednesday’s edition of NBC Nightly News. That’s a reliable litmus test regarding the extent to which a sports...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welfare Fraud#American Football#Republican#The Temporary Assistance
mississippiscoreboard.com

PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em

MRA (3-2) at Jackson Academy (4-0) Alabama native and former Alabama high school coach Aubrey Blackwell has a perfect record after one month of playing games as a high school head coach in Mississippi. MAIS Class 6A JA has won all four games, two in overtime, over smaller opponents – three 5A teams, Starkville Academy, Leake Academy and Madison St. Joseph, and one 4A team, Winston Academy.
HINDS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy