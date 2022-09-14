Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County birders: Come see the Vaux’s Swifts in Sebastopol
Linda Irving wasn’t expecting to see what she saw at Park Side Elementary Tuesday night. The principal for the Sebastopol elementary school and superintendent for the city’s small public school district reported she went to check on the school after Tuesday’s earthquake -- centered in Santa Rosa’s Larkfield neighborhood -- had caused the town of Sebastopol to shake, rattle and roll.
sonomacountygazette.com
“Respect Russian River” brand launch
Sonoma County Tourism, as a proud member of the Russian River Confluence, is pleased to extend an invitation to Russian River area partners to join Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins and the Russian River Confluence in a special launch event for the Confluence’s “Respect Russian River” branding initiative. Questions regarding this event can be directed to Elise Weiland at elise.weiland@sonoma-county.org.
Mystery animal spotted in Petaluma River identified
Every once in a while, one goes up a river looking for fish. One was seen in Napa up the Napa River. I have never heard of one in the Petaluma River before. That's a first," Marine Mammal Center cetacean researcher Bill Keener told KRON4.
KTVU FOX 2
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northeast of Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The Sonoma County quake struck at 6:39 p.m. at a depth of approximately 4.6 miles, USGS said. The temblor could be felt throughout the Bay Area including locations like Calistoga, Hercules, Vallejo, San Francisco, San Bruno and San Rafael. One KTVU follower on Twitter said she could feel it in her seat at Oracle Park.
Community workshop to inform 145-acre ‘Hilltop Horizon Specific Plan’
The City of Richmond is inviting residents to a workshop to help develop the Hilltop Horizon Specific Plan, which will guide the future development of a 145-acre area that includes the former Hilltop Mall and areas immediately surrounding it to the south and east. The first community workshop will be...
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
marinmagazine.com
Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today
One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year (it recently re-opened after a two-year closure), who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
Evacuations ordered for Novato brush fire
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of two streets in Novato were ordered to evacuate due to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. The Novato Police Department asked everyone on Olympia Way and Eagle Drive to evacuate for a fire in the area. The fire was first reported by authorities at 4:00 p.m. At 4:39 p.m., […]
sonomamag.com
10 Fun and Unique Date Ideas in Petaluma
Sonoma County is full of romantic restaurants and beautiful wineries that make for textbook dates. But once in a while, you might want to switch up your date night routine with something a little different. Next up in our series on unique date ideas in Sonoma County is the town of Petaluma. One of the oldest cities in California and the location for a few Hollywood movies, it is brimming with old-school charm and romantic ambiance. From live theater to entertaining museum tours, here are 10 fun and unique dates in Petaluma. Click through the above gallery for details.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Typhoon Rains Might Blow Into the Bay This Weekend
Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]. One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday,...
diablomag.com
The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene
Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
travelawaits.com
10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
Superstar Bad Bunny and entourage surprise well-known San Rafael eatery
A Bay Area-famous San Rafael restaurant got a phone call with a request: “can you seat 80?” The owners were curious who was bringing such a large party to their tables until a man in Louis Vuitton walked through the doors.
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Car Accident on Interstate 80 [Richmond, CA]
Lanes Reopen after Deadly Car Crash near Hilltop Drive. The incident happened around 2:49 a.m., near Hilltop Drive on August 31st. At this time, the events leading up to to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one victim was killed in the accident. Although, authorities have not yet released their identity.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Announce Retail Theft Arrests
The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals responsible for an organized retail theft at the Streets of Brentwood. According to police, last week, Brentwood officers were called to Ulta Beauty for the report of two women who had just stolen fragrances from the store and drove away. A Brentwood officer who was already parked in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center was able to quickly respond and immediately searched the area for the suspects.
Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
Beloved Vallejo coach shot while trying to break up fight outside high school
Friends of the victim have identified him to ABC7 News as Joseph Pastrana, a local athletic coach they say is beloved in the Vallejo community.
TMZ.com
California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight
A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
Comments / 1