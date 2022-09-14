ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Toy Gun Sends Capital District Middle, High Schools Into Lockdown

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Word that a student had brought a gun to campus sent two schools in the region into lockdown Wednesday morning, Sept. 14.

In Warren County, students and staff at Glens Falls Middle School were placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m. after a student reported to a social worker that they saw what looked like a gun fall out of another student’s backpack, according to Glens Falls City Schools.

The adjoining high school was also locked down.

“All students and staff members secured in classrooms, while administrators and police identified and located the student,” the district said.

Glens Falls Police responded to the campus and found the student with a toy replica gun in their backpack.

The student was taken into police custody and removed from the building, the district said.

All lockdowns/lockouts had been lifted as of 11:05 a.m., while the middle school was still in a “shelter in place” status while police and administrators investigated.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Glens Falls school district implements backpack inspections after lockdowns

Parents in the Glens Falls City School District are having some tough conversations with their children. “It’s terrifying when your daughter asks you, 'am I going to be safe tomorrow at school?'” said Stephanie Nasr, whose daughter is in middle school. “You tell her 'yes,' but in the back of your mind you’re like, 'I hope so.'”
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Child, 8, accused of weapons threat on Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus

There was a weapons scare on a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus Thursday. However, the district says it was a false alarm. Investigators say it involved an 8-year-old child. Superintendent Brian Bailey wrote on the district’s web page “students reported to their bus driver that another student on the bus said they had a weapon in their possession. The bus driver immediately pulled over and notified transportation dispatch.” School resource officers and police were also notified.
COEYMANS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
City
Glens Falls, NY
Warren County, NY
Government
County
Warren County, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Education
NEWS10 ABC

3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Repeated felon sentenced for Saratoga robberies

A Saratoga man has been sentenced between eight to sixteen years in prison, after pleading guilty to four sperate accounts of third degree robbery. Justin Rock, 37, admitted he forcefully entered several businesses in downtown Saratoga, claiming to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Gun#Lockouts#Capital District#K12#Highschool#Glens Falls Middle School
WRGB

22-year-old accused of inappropriate contact with underage victims

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Amsterdam man, accused of having inappropriate contact with minors. According to Investigators, 22-year-old Tyler Frolke was charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse, three counts of endangerment, and obscenity. The charges follow an investigation accusing Frolke of multiple incidents where...
AMSTERDAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WNYT

Amsterdam man accused of inappropriately touching children

A 22-year-old man from Amsterdam is accused of inappropriately touching children. State police arrested Tyler Frolke. Back on August 29, troopers got a complaint that Frolke had inappropriate physical contact with a 13-year-old child in the town of Glen. Police received similar complaints in the city of Gloversville. He is...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Queensbury nursing home aide accused of hitting resident in face

A nurse’s aide at a Queensbury nursing home has been arrested on felony charges of assault and endangering the welfare of an elderly person. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Raven Charles-Gary struck a 67-year-old resident of the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and nursing. Officers say Charles-Gary...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Deadly Albany stabbing under investigation

A man was found dead from a stabbing Thursday in Albany. At around 4:15 in the afternoon, officers responded to a home on First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a stabbing. They found a 27-year-old man inside who was stabbed at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
362K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy