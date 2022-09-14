Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League record after scoring for PSG against Maccabi Haifa
LIONEL MESSI has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring against a 39TH different club in the Champions League. The French champions were stunned by an early goal on Wednesday night as Maccabi Haifa went in front through Tjaronn Chery in the 24th minute. But Christophe Galtier's side were swiftly level eight...
Man Utd ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo struggles again despite first goal of the season as Eriksen shines in Sheriff victory
MANCHESTER UNITED eased past Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 to kickstart their Europa League campaign. Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both struck first-half goals in a comfortable victory away from home for Erik ten Hag's men. Christian Eriksen fed a lovely pass into Sancho in the 17th minute and the...
Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG's Joint-Leading Scorer In Champions League History
PSG's highest-paid player of all time is now also the club's joint-top scorer in the UCL.
Erling Haaland Recreates Johan Cruyff Wonder Goal To Help Man City Beat Dortmund
Pep Guardiola said after the game: "The moment he scored I felt Johan Cruyff."
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List
Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
SB Nation
Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started brightly and kept up that impetus for much of the first-half, but in a rather familiar development, failed to make any of our chances, half-chances, and promising attacks truly count. Multiple times shots were passed up, final balls lacked accuracy, and players hesitated to make decisions. Confidence levels...
‘Happy to be back with you bro': Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez reunite at Olympiacos after the Everton flop completed his loan move to Greece
Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez have celebrated their reunion at Olympiacos after last sharing a team in 2020. James and Marcelo were both at Los Blancos but enjoyed differing levels of success at the club. Marcelo was an important part of the Madrid side that excelled under...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Doubles Manchester United Lead Against Sheriff
Manchester United superstar has scored his first goal of the season through a penalty and you can watch it here.
Champions League: Pep Guardiola compares Erling Haaland goal to Johan Cruyff
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola compared Erling Haaland to Johan Cruyff after he volleyed a late winner against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, 14 September.Haaland scored with six minutes remaining of a tight Champions League clash against his old football club at the Etihad Stadium, completing a late City comeback to snatch a 2-1 victory.“Years ago, [Cruyff] scored in Camp Nou an incredible goal versus Atletico Madrid. It was quite similar today with Haaland and the moment he scored it I thought, ‘Johan Cruyff’,” Guardiola said.Sign up to our newsletters.
FOX Sports
Champions League: Copenhagen and Sevilla draw, stay winless
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen and Sevilla stayed winless in the Champions League after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. Both teams are in the bottom half of Group G with a point each. Manchester City leads the group with six points after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, which has three points.
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Europa League Goal As Manchester United Shoot Down Sheriff
Mr Champions League scored his first ever goal in the Europa League as United won 2-0 in Moldova.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema trains alone ahead of Madrid derby
Real Madrid face an anxious wait over the fitness of skipper Karim Benzema ahead of this weekend’s Madrid derby. Los Blancos head across the Spanish capital on Sunday night as Carlo Ancelotti’s side look to extend their winning start to the 2022/23 campaign. Real Madrid have picked up...
Benzema doubtful, Griezmann reduced to sub for Madrid derby
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barring a quick recovery for Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema or a change of strategy by Atlético Madrid, Sunday’s Spanish capital derby will be played mostly without the rivals’ leading stars. Benzema is expected to miss the match at Atlético after being...
Watch: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Goal Against Manchester City | UEFA Champions League
Watch Jude Bellingham’s header give Borussia Dortmund the lead against Manchester City in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Former Roma star reckons Juventus has a replacement for Allegri already
Max Allegri is under pressure to deliver at Juventus, and the club has been urged to sack him. The Bianconeri brought him back last season, and they hoped to return to the top of Italian football. However, he finished the 2021/2022 season without winning a single trophy. The club responded...
Report: Liverpool To 'Part Ways' With Arthur Melo After Last-Minute Loan Deal
Reports suggest that Liverpool are looking to let Arthur Melo go next year, despite having an option to buy clause in his contract from Juventus at the end of the season.
'He Kind Of Mis-Controlled It' - Thierry Henry On Crucial Mohamed Salah Moment For Liverpool
The Egyptian was on target as Liverpool picked up a crucial 2-1 victory in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Edinson Cavani on laughing during Gennaro Gattuso meeting at Valencia
Hopes are high at Mestalla that Valencia fans may get a look at their star summer signing Edinson Cavani. The former Manchester United striker joined the club on a free at the very end of the transfer window, but has yet to debut. Not having a preseason, Cavani is steadily...
Sporting News
FIFA 23 5-star skiller player ratings: New skill king revealed, Messi snubbed
Keen to bamboozle your opponent with 5-star skill moves on the new FIFA 23 game?. Some of the world's best players have been blessed with the ability to do a variety of awesome skills. The Sporting News has all the key 5-star skiller ratings you need to know for the...
FIFA・
Comments / 0