ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Dani Parejo
Person
David Alaba
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Nabil Fekir
Yardbarker

Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List

Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea started brightly and kept up that impetus for much of the first-half, but in a rather familiar development, failed to make any of our chances, half-chances, and promising attacks truly count. Multiple times shots were passed up, final balls lacked accuracy, and players hesitated to make decisions. Confidence levels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

‘Happy to be back with you bro': Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez reunite at Olympiacos after the Everton flop completed his loan move to Greece

Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez have celebrated their reunion at Olympiacos after last sharing a team in 2020. James and Marcelo were both at Los Blancos but enjoyed differing levels of success at the club. Marcelo was an important part of the Madrid side that excelled under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Video Game#Ea Sports#Spanish#The Sporting News#Ballon D Or#The Champions League#Bayern Munich
The Independent

Champions League: Pep Guardiola compares Erling Haaland goal to Johan Cruyff

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola compared Erling Haaland to Johan Cruyff after he volleyed a late winner against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, 14 September.Haaland scored with six minutes remaining of a tight Champions League clash against his old football club at the Etihad Stadium, completing a late City comeback to snatch a 2-1 victory.“Years ago, [Cruyff] scored in Camp Nou an incredible goal versus Atletico Madrid. It was quite similar today with Haaland and the moment he scored it I thought, ‘Johan Cruyff’,” Guardiola said.Sign up to our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Champions League: Copenhagen and Sevilla draw, stay winless

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen and Sevilla stayed winless in the Champions League after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. Both teams are in the bottom half of Group G with a point each. Manchester City leads the group with six points after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, which has three points.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema trains alone ahead of Madrid derby

Real Madrid face an anxious wait over the fitness of skipper Karim Benzema ahead of this weekend’s Madrid derby. Los Blancos head across the Spanish capital on Sunday night as Carlo Ancelotti’s side look to extend their winning start to the 2022/23 campaign. Real Madrid have picked up...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Former Roma star reckons Juventus has a replacement for Allegri already

Max Allegri is under pressure to deliver at Juventus, and the club has been urged to sack him. The Bianconeri brought him back last season, and they hoped to return to the top of Italian football. However, he finished the 2021/2022 season without winning a single trophy. The club responded...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Edinson Cavani on laughing during Gennaro Gattuso meeting at Valencia

Hopes are high at Mestalla that Valencia fans may get a look at their star summer signing Edinson Cavani. The former Manchester United striker joined the club on a free at the very end of the transfer window, but has yet to debut. Not having a preseason, Cavani is steadily...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy