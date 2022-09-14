ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas man officially holds the record for largest Chiefs memorabilia

By McKenzi Davis
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. ( KSNT ) – A Manhattan man’s love for the Kansas City Chiefs is going worldwide, literally.

Curt Herrman now holds the record for the largest Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia collection in the Guinness World Records (GWR). He now has 1,110 Chiefs-related pieces in his basement.

His story was first featured in October 2020 . He was in the early stages of applying for the record, and at the time, he had about 550 items. Herrman doesn’t have any doubles, and he doesn’t count cards that aren’t autographed. The process took quite some time and a lot of effort and physical proof to get approved.

“The toughest part was, I had to send lots of pictures of just how the whole room is and everything I have together,” Herrman said. “But, I had to do a video of me counting everything. I mean, basically just, one, two, three, four, five, all the way up to the end. But I also had to have three witnesses. I had to have an elected official, a police officer and a Chiefs subject matter expert.”

At the beginning of 2020, Herrman sent in his application to the GWR. He waited about two years for it to finally get approved and certified. In the meantime, he applied to another international record register, the Official World Records based in Spain. On Jan. 25, 2021, his collection was made official with the OWR.

Herrman said one of the ways his collection continues to grow is through buying new items and getting gifted by friends and family, as well as people he’s met once or twice, or maybe never.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

