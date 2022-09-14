ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer

A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Royal Family wants 'minimum disruption for the country for The Queen's funeral' on Monday and have not 'issued any blanket instructions on cancelling events and services'

King Charles and the Royal Family want there to be ‘minimum disruption’ for the public on the day of the Queen’s funeral, it is understood. Decisions to close food banks, postpone funerals and cancel hospital appointments are causing problems across the country. A royal source told the...
U.K.
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'

The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
MUSIC
BBC

Lakhimpur: India family shattered by rape and murder of Dalit sisters

Days after two sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a post-mortem has reportedly confirmed that the girls were raped and murdered. The BBC's Geeta Pandey reports from the girls' village in Lakhimpur district where their families are trying to come to terms with their colossal loss.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Royals
Daily Mail

Penny's on patrol! Rod Stewart's wife is seen in her police uniform at RAF Northolt as Queen's coffin arrives in London for journey to Buckingham Palace

Penny Lancaster was spotted this evening in her police uniform at RAF Northolt in front of the Queen's coffin as Her Majesty was driven to Buckingham Palace. The monarch arrived at the RAF base earlier this evening, after flying from Edinburgh this afternoon, and crowds gathered to pay their respects as she made her journey to the Palace.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Thousands of troops stage early-morning rehearsal for Queen’s coffin procession in London - OLD

Final preparations for events in London following the death of the Queen are underway with a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin to Westminster Hall taking place in central London.Thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Tuesday for the practice run.The Queen’s coffin will arrive in London from Scotland on Tuesday evening, and will remain in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight before being taken to lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.The early-morning rehearsal saw the horse-drawn carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery being...
POLITICS
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day

Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
U.K.
Page Six

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie called Queen Elizabeth II their “guide” and “matriarch” in a touching tribute to their late grandmother on Saturday. “We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all,” the daughters of disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, wrote in a lengthy statement alongside a photo of themselves as children with their grandma. “There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie. We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin

A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
POLITICS
BBC

Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day

The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Here’s How Harry & Meghan Found Out They Were ‘Uninvited’ to the Queen’s Pre-Funeral Reception

A total surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were uninvited to the Queen’s pre-funeral reception. The last-minute decision was something that they found out along with the public. According to a report from the UK’s Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were uninvited to a reception held by King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla, for world leaders and foreign royals. The outlet reported that only working British royals are welcome. However, according to Page Six, a royal source revealed that “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them they are uninvited.” Another source told...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls

Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
PUBLIC SAFETY

