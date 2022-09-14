ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released. Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Around 2:15 p.m....
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

15-year-old boy dies following OTR shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old boy died Friday night following a shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police said. Officers say it happened around 9:45 p.m. at Main and Orchard streets, just south of Liberty Street. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Independence, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Independence, KY
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Utility Scam Alert Issued for LMU Customers

If you suspect a phone scam, hang up and call your local police department. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities has been notified of a potential UTILITY SCAM ALERT. Residents have received a call from scammers impersonating a utility company partner stating their utility account is past due and service...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Kenton
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: 2 shot on I-75 near Norwood Lateral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a shooting and a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday night, police say. It happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. just north of the Norwood Lateral near the Towne Street exit. Two people were shot and transported to the University of...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Kenton High School#School Shooting#Independence Police#Adams County Sheriff
Fox 19

Warren County man dead in I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Public does not meet any of 5 state standards, new Ohio report card shows

-- CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati Public Schools’ five-star ratings on the newly released school report cards were few and far between. The district itself scored mostly two-star ratings in the categories of achievement, progress, gap closing and early literacy. For graduation, which correlates to 2021 graduating students, the district scored one out of five stars.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLWT 5

Middletown police investigating fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along northbound 71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate in Covington, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Triple shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a triple shooting in West Price Hill early Friday. The intersection of West 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue was shut down for several hours. It is now open again. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:45 a.m. They said...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy