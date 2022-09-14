Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released. Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Around 2:15 p.m....
Fox 19
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
Fox 19
Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
Fox 19
15-year-old boy dies following OTR shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old boy died Friday night following a shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police said. Officers say it happened around 9:45 p.m. at Main and Orchard streets, just south of Liberty Street. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported...
Fox 19
Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
Superintendent at Butler County school under investigation
BUTLER COUNTY — A Superintendent at Lakota Local Schools is under investigation after a complaint was filed by a member of the community. A complaint was filed against Matt Miller on Aug. 22 with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO. Lakota Board...
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Utility Scam Alert Issued for LMU Customers
If you suspect a phone scam, hang up and call your local police department. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities has been notified of a potential UTILITY SCAM ALERT. Residents have received a call from scammers impersonating a utility company partner stating their utility account is past due and service...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
'It’s a nightmare': Bystander recalls I-75 shootout, crash
Sallam, 19, was on his way home from class at Cincinnati State University Wednesday evening when he witnessed a shootout on northbound I-75.
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
Fox 19
Police: 2 shot on I-75 near Norwood Lateral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a shooting and a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday night, police say. It happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. just north of the Norwood Lateral near the Towne Street exit. Two people were shot and transported to the University of...
Fox 19
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and rape after allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Before the sexual assault, Joshua Taylor, 44, is said to have cut the chains on the gate to the victim’s home, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
Fox 19
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
Fox 19
Middletown woman accused in sister’s murder found not guilty by reason of insanity
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of killing her sister has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents. Monica Pennington was previously indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault in her sister’s shooting. Monica’s attorney entered a plea of not...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Public does not meet any of 5 state standards, new Ohio report card shows
-- CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati Public Schools’ five-star ratings on the newly released school report cards were few and far between. The district itself scored mostly two-star ratings in the categories of achievement, progress, gap closing and early literacy. For graduation, which correlates to 2021 graduating students, the district scored one out of five stars.
WLWT 5
Middletown police investigating fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along northbound 71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate in Covington, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
Another Cincinnati Police Officer Is Under Investigation for Using a Slur on the Job
Interim chief Teresa Theetge has not clarified the context of the situation or the race of the officer under investigation.
Fox 19
Triple shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a triple shooting in West Price Hill early Friday. The intersection of West 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue was shut down for several hours. It is now open again. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:45 a.m. They said...
