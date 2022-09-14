Read full article on original website
WHSV
1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
NBC 29 News
New UVA Health treatment aims to save more lives and limbs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is conducting research to detect and treat peripheral artery disease sooner. The disease affects 200 million people worldwide, and typically affects blood flow into limbs, which in severe cases, could lead to amputation. UVA has developed a new MRI technique, and with it more...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction presents Innovation grants
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Sept. 16, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visited two Louisa County schools to present Innovation grants. Each grant of up to $1000 can be used for educational projects, mainly STEM projects. The Louisa County School Board set aside more than $25,000 to...
New program gives Louisa residents free car repairs and students more experience
Louisa County has launched a new program called Wheels for Work to help repair residents' cars without the hefty price tag that many can’t afford.
BJ’s wholesale to accept online SNAP, EBT payments
BJ's Wholesale locations across the country will now accept EBT payments through their website and mobile app, the grocery chain announced Friday.
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
NBC 29 News
UVA Board of Governors approves one-time credit amid tuition hike
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. This comes on the heels of a recommendation from UVA’s Board of Visitors earlier this week. The Washington Post reports...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
WSET
'They could care less:' residents frustrated after meeting with James Crossing management
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people who lived at James Crossing Apartments are fighting against the clock, still trying to find a place to live after their building was shut down Sunday night. Management paid for a hotel for 48 hours, but that time is up. "I'm numb....
WHSV
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A beloved Harrisonburg restaurant is closing at least for the near future and possibly for good. The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street will not be opening up this week as its future is uncertain. The Collective is unique in that it has been employee-owned...
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
cbs19news
Testing continues to find unsafe bacteria levels in parts of Lake Anna
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parts of Lake Anna remain under a harmful algae bloom advisory. The Virginia Department of Health says parts of the lake in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are still being impacted by the bloom. According to a release, people should continue to avoid contact with...
NBC 29 News
Hudson Tax Rebates
NBC 29 News
Kids decide on playhouse design for Piedmont CASA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Sept. 16, a group of kids was at Bushman Dreyfus Architects in Charlottesville to choose between eight playhouse designs. The winning design will be built and displayed on the yard in front of Piedmont CASA, where it will then be raffled off. “We just...
NBC 29 News
Schools across the nation are switching to solar energy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report from Generation 180 shows that solar energy usage has tripled in schools across the nation since 2015. Schools with low to high ranging budgets are accessing benefits that come from this switch. “In our recent report, we found that nearly 1 in 10...
NBC 29 News
UVA Cancer Center receiving $12M for research
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is getting $12 million from the NIH National Cancer Institute. UVA says this money is going toward researching tumor growth. The UVA Cancer Center is using its prior research and collaborating with other experts for the project. “We have a fantastic School...
Route 1 construction on entrance to future Veteran Affairs Clinic begins in Spotsylvania
Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
NBC12
Mom pulls daughter from school, claims bullying incidents weren’t taken seriously
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg mom didn’t hesitate to pull her daughter out of Guardian Christian Academy when she found out bullying incidents involving her daughter weren’t taken seriously by the administration. “I am so grateful to God that my daughter came to us and felt comfortable...
