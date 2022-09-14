ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluvanna County, VA

WHSV

1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

New UVA Health treatment aims to save more lives and limbs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is conducting research to detect and treat peripheral artery disease sooner. The disease affects 200 million people worldwide, and typically affects blood flow into limbs, which in severe cases, could lead to amputation. UVA has developed a new MRI technique, and with it more...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2

Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Board of Governors approves one-time credit amid tuition hike

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. This comes on the heels of a recommendation from UVA’s Board of Visitors earlier this week. The Washington Post reports...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WUSA9

'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Hudson Tax Rebates

The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction presents Innovation grants. Updated: 7 hours ago. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visited two Louisa...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Kids decide on playhouse design for Piedmont CASA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Sept. 16, a group of kids was at Bushman Dreyfus Architects in Charlottesville to choose between eight playhouse designs. The winning design will be built and displayed on the yard in front of Piedmont CASA, where it will then be raffled off. “We just...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Schools across the nation are switching to solar energy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report from Generation 180 shows that solar energy usage has tripled in schools across the nation since 2015. Schools with low to high ranging budgets are accessing benefits that come from this switch. “In our recent report, we found that nearly 1 in 10...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Cancer Center receiving $12M for research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is getting $12 million from the NIH National Cancer Institute. UVA says this money is going toward researching tumor growth. The UVA Cancer Center is using its prior research and collaborating with other experts for the project. “We have a fantastic School...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE

