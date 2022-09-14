ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Butler County elected official indicted on corruption-related charges

By Christian LeDuc
 3 days ago
A 76-year-old elected official in Butler County is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor corruption-related charges, the Butler County Sheriff's Office and the Butler County Prosecutor said in a joint press release Wednesday.

Alan V. Daniels recently resigned as a voting member of the Butler County Board of Zoning and Appeals and has been an elected Madison Township Trustee for the past 29 years. He is currently listed as the Vice President.

He's accused of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and using or authorizing the use of his authority or influence for his own benefit. He faces a total of seven counts.

The charges stem from several incidents that date as far back as December 2016 and as recently as December 2021.

The investigation that led to the indictment was conducted by the Butler County Sheriff's office and the Ohio Ethics Commission and lasted for about a year, investigators said in a press release.

According to Madison Township's website , Daniels is a graduate of Madison High School and is retired from General Motors. He served 25 years with the Madison Township Fire Department, 14 years on the Madison Local School Board, 10 years on the Butler County Joint Vocational School Board, nine years on the Madison Sports Club Board and four years on the Middletown Red Cross Board. He is also listed as a member of the Ohio Township Association.

Comments / 6

Tim Johnson
3d ago

This sounds like a true set up, anonymous tip lead to the investigation, the investigation is going on for a year. Are they charging the man and phishing for proof or trying to create something not there.

