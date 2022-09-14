ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Semafor Confirms It Poached WaPo Reporter Months After His Suspension

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ci3CV_0hvCwUGf00
Semafor

Semafor on Wednesday finally confirmed its poaching of The Washington Post ’s star political reporter David Weigel, announcing in a memo that he and several other reporters will join the newsletter-based outlet for its October launch. Weigel’s hire was first reported by The Daily Beast’s Confider newsletter and comes after a star turn at the Post : Despite suspending him for a month over a sexist retweet (which kickstarted weeks worth of drama at the paper ), he has long helmed his influential newsletter, The Trailer, and spearheaded election coverage. According to a Semafor memo, Weigel will continue to cover D.C. politics for the new outlet. An internal WaPo memo confirmed his exit: “Dave quickly established himself as one of our most insightful and idiosyncratic chroniclers of American politics. He had a rule: Spend no more than a week at a time inside D.C., and his coverage was the richer for it.” Elsewhere in its announcement, Semafor confirmed it had hired NBC News reporter Benjy Starlin, The Hill White House reporter Morgan Chalfant (which Confider reported earlier this week), and tech reporter Louise Matsakis.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Newsmax Host Confused By Lindell ‘Raid’ Whips Out Pocket Constitution

When election-denier Mike Lindell appeared on Newsmax Wednesday night to describe the FBI’s execution of a search warrant for his cell phone the day prior, host Eric Bolling seemed to not understand how such an event could take place, at one point flashing a pocket-sized Constitution to show his displeasure.After the MyPillow CEO complained about how his phone is his livelihood, Bolling read out loud a portion of the FBI documents given to Lindell, which noted that the agency has undertaken an “‘official criminal investigation of a suspected felony.’”“How can the FBI go [to] a private citizen who’s running a...
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Seth Meyers Brutally Roasts MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s Hardee’s Raid

It’s the type of news story late-night hosts can only dream of. After Mike Lindell confirmed to The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that his cellphone had, in fact, been seized by the FBI during a visit to Hardee’s, Seth Meyers spent a good portion of his “A Closer Look” segment going in on the MyPillow CEO and Trump confidant’s latest legal predicament.“It’s so fitting that they stopped Lindell at a Hardee’s because, when you think about it, Hardee’s would be a more accurate name for MyPillow,” the Late Night host joked. And then, “I think if someone told you,...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ex-FBI Agent Who Probed Trump’s Russia Ties Is Under Investigation for Russia Ties

A former FBI agent who once investigated then President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia is now under investigation for his own relationship with a Russian oligarch, Insider reports. Court documents allege investigators are looking into ties between Oleg Deripaska and Charles McGonigal, who once led counterintelligence at the FBI’s New York City field office. Deripaska is a billionaire oligarch and Kremlin aide who was at the center of allegations in 2016 that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign. The investigation appears to center around McGonigal’s work with a shady consulting firm owned by Deripaska, Spectrum Risk Solutions, which he did not disclose. Failing to disclose it may land McGonigal in hot water with the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Even if cleared of any violations, however, a witness subpoena says prosecutors are also looking into whether McGonigal had ties to the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and whether he may have received “payments or gifts” from the governments of Kosovo, Montenegro, and Albania.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Voices: Thanks to Lindsey Graham, Republicans have lost control of the narrative

As far as the news cycle was concerned, Tuesday should have been a layup for Republicans. The latest Consumer Price Index report showed that while inflation remained relatively stable in the last month, it still increased 8.3 per cent in the past year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst single day since June 2020 – this just as President Joe Biden held a public event meant to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.But none of that dominated headlines in Washington. Instead, Republicans were put on the defensive by one of their own when Senator...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Bomb explodes at Northeastern University with note citing Mark Zuckerberg

A suspicious package sent to Northeastern University exploded on Tuesday injuring one staff member, according to officials. The package contained a message criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a package that was delivered to Holmes Hall detonated after it was opened by a staff member...
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

State Official in Hot Water After Allegedly Sending ‘Racist’ Meme From Government Account

A Washington state official is under fire after allegedly sending a racist meme to a colleague from his government account. In an email thread a month ago, a colleague explained that they had been excused from jury duty. Patrick Reed—the public and government affairs manager for the secretary of state and a council member in Sumner—replied with an image of a shirtless white man, wearing a mullet hairstyle, standing in front of a red pickup truck. The image was reportedly captioned: “If they’re in court, they’re guilty…especially if they’re Black or Mexican.” Sumner residents said the meme was “unprofessional,” “concerning,” and that Reed shouldn’t be in office. In a statement, the Washington office of the secretary of the state said it requires “all employees to foster an environment of dignity and respect…those we serve.” Reed has served as a Sumner city council member since 2015.Read it at KIRO 7 Seattle
SUMNER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poaching#News Reporter#Nbc#Wapo#The Washington Post#American#Nbc News
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time to Call MAGA a National Security Threat

Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has given President Joe Biden and Democrats a perfect opening to officially declare MAGA and its allies as an active terror threat.Ideally, President Biden would have made this announcement at the United We Stand Summit held at the White House, attended by diverse community leaders from across the nation to discuss best strategies and practices to counter hate-fueled violence affecting our democracy and public safety. But the opportunity remains.If we are to be blunt and honest, this “hate-fueled violence” that is threatening all...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Trump Pundit Accused of Pocketing $200K Meant for Ukraine Body Armor

Pro-Trump pundit John Cardillo is known for his pugnacious Twitter commentary, once dubbing Joe Biden’s relationship with his son Hunter “creepy.” A former Newsmax TV host, Cardillo is prominent enough on the right to recently dine at the Florida governor’s mansion with potential 2024 contender Ron DeSantis.But Cardillo has a little-known second job as an arms dealer operating in the former Eastern bloc, selling ammunition and body armor under the name M42 Tactical from his Fort Lauderdale home. According to a recently filed lawsuit, he doesn’t always deliver and now stands accused of stiffing Ukraine’s embattled government on a delivery...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard ‘Hate-Cation’

“One of the worst things about Donald Trump is all of his dummy mini-mes,” Jimmy Kimmel said during his monologue Thursday night. “All of these elastic-pants governors who are pulling their own little stunts to excite the stupid.”In this case, the late-night host was talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as well as Texas Governor Greg Abbott who delivered two busloads to Vice President Kamala Harris’ doorstep.“This is a thing they’re doing now,” Kimmel explained, “using taxpayer money to ship these poor people looking for a better life to random...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Had to Pay $3M to Get a Better Lawyer

Amid chaos on his legal team, Donald Trump hired an attorney with a solid reputation—but he had to pay through the nose for it. The New York Times reports that Christopher M. Kise, the former solicitor general of Florida, got an “unusually high” retainer of $3 million to defend the ex-president. That came after other former federal prosecutors rejected offers from Trump to come aboard. Two of Trump’s other lawyers, Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, could end up being targets of a criminal inquiry over their declaration that Trump had turned over all sensitive documents—before the FBI found dozens of them at Mar-a-Lago, the Times reported.Read it at The New York Times
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
White House
TheDailyBeast

Trump Pick Raymond Dearie Appointed as Special Master in Mar-a-Lago Case

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has ruled in favor of one of former President Donald Trump’s special master picks, appointing Raymond Dearie to review the trove of documents seized by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The Florida judge also denied the Department of Justice’s motion for a partial stay to allow DOJ continued access to at least 100 documents marked classified.“The Court remains firmly of the view that appointment of a special master to conduct a review of the seized materials, accompanied by a temporary injunction to avoid unwarranted use and disclosure of potentially privileged and/or personal materials, is...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

John Kelly Reportedly Bought a Book on Trump’s Mental Health

During his time in the Trump administration as chief of staff, John Kelly purchased a book written by a former Yale psychiatrist in an effort to understand his boss’ “psychoses.” That’s according to a new book out next week called The Divider, written by The New York Times’ Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, a copy of which The Daily Beast has obtained. “Among those who secretly bought a copy of the psychiatrists’ book was none other than John Kelly, who sought help to understand the president’s particular psychoses and consulted it while he was running the White House, which he was known to refer to as ‘Crazytown,’” the duo writes. The book Kelly reportedly bought was written by now-fired Yale psychiatrist Bandy Lee and called The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, which explored Trump’s alleged mental stability. Kelly further said to others that Trump’s “inflated ego was in fact the sign of a deeply insecure person,” Baker and Glasser write. The Daily Beast couldn’t reach Kelly for comment on Thursday evening.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Trump Offered the West Bank to the King of Jordan, Book Claims

Donald Trump once offered to hand control of the West Bank to Jordan’s King Abdullah II, a forthcoming book claims. The wild revelation is detailed in The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 by journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, The Washington Post reports. Despite Palestinians in the region having sought to overthrow the Jordanian monarchy for decades, Trump is said to have considered his January 2018 proposal “a great deal.” Abdullah II was less enthused, it’s said. “I thought I was having a heart attack,” the Jordanian king reportedly told an American friend about the proposal. “I couldn’t breathe. I was bent doubled-over.” Although Trump had no control over the West Bank—which is bordered by Jordan and Israel—he is said to have believed that giving control of the area to Abdullah would be doing the monarch a favor, seemingly without realizing that such a move would royally destabilize his country.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Hosts in Unison: Have a Migrant Sleepover, Obama!

All four of Fox News’ primetime hosts were on the same page Thursday in their response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard the day before: Island resident and former President Barack Obama should throw open his doors and welcome the surprise newcomers.First, Jesse Watters played a clip of a female Martha’s Vineyard resident telling reporters matter-of-factly that the Massachusetts island isn’t equipped to house and otherwise support that many migrants all of a sudden.“You don’t have housing for 50 more people? Do you think El Paso has housing for 50,000 more people?” Watters said....
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Women Turned Off by Billionaire’s Conservative Dating App

A new pro-Trump dating app backed by right-wing tech billionaire Peter Thiel has not even launched yet, but it’s already facing lots of rejection.The Right Stuff, scheduled to debut this month, was co-founded by former Trump body man and aspiring matchmaker Johnny McEntee, who recruited the sister of former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to help launch the app.Kayleigh’s sister, Ryann McEnany, is particularly suited for the job. She has 146,000 Instagram followers—mostly young conservatives—and has been assigned a particularly tough task: convincing attractive, conservative women to sign up.Her basic pitch, according to Instagram messages reviewed by The Daily...
CELL PHONES
TheDailyBeast

The Bad Part of Being a Lawyer in Trumpworld

As his legal woes pile up, it’s been no secret that former President Donald Trump has employed more than a handful of lawyers in his time.David Enrich, business investigations editor at The New York Times and author of the new book, Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump, and the Corruption of Justice, tells hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy on this episode of political podcast The New Abnormal that it’s certainly a pattern.“This is something that was happening for decades before Trump ever started flirting with the White House,” Enrich says.“And it’s happening to this day, that...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy