Why Prince Harry wore a suit — instead of military attire — as he walked next to Prince William behind the Queen's coffin

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

  • Prince Harry and Prince William walked behind the Queen's coffin wearing totally different outfits.
  • Harry wore a mourning suit, while his brother and other royals were seen wearing military uniforms.
  • The Duke of Sussex spent 10 years in the military but lost his titles in 2020.

Prince Harry may be one of a few royals to have served a decade in the military, but he was one of the only ones not in uniform as they walked behind the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday.

Harry joined other members of the royal family, including his brother Prince William and King Charles, in a historic procession that brought the Queen's body from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall , where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday, September 19. The brothers, who noticeably did not walk side by side at the funeral for Prince Philip in 2021, walked in tandem behind the coffin of their grandmother as thousands of people lining the streets watched on.

But while William, Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward wore military regalia, the Duke of Sussex — along with Prince Andrew — did not.

Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side during the procession.

Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In an email to Insider, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Harry instead wore a morning suit, meaning formal attire, and will continue to do so while attending upcoming events like the Queen's funeral.

"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother," the spokesperson said in a statement. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The reason why his outfit was so different from the other royals is likely linked to the fact that Harry lost his military titles in 2020 after he and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping back from royal life . During talks with Queen Elizabeth II at the time, in what was known as the "Sandringham Summit, " it was agreed that the Duke of Sussex would lose his royal patronages and military titles — despite having served 10 years in the military .

Meanwhile, Prince William served a total of seven years in the military before deciding to focus on royal duties, the BBC reported . King Charles, on the other hand, served five years in the navy, from 1971 to 1976, according to Town and Country Magazine .

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, was also seen wearing a formal suit during the procession and the following service of reception for the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall, as the only other royal currently stripped of military titles. According to The Telegraph , Andrew — a former naval officer who has seen active service like Harry — will be permitted to wear a military uniform at a final vigil in Westminster Hall as a "final mark of respect" to the Queen. The outlet also reported that it would be the only event marking the Queen's death that Andrew would be allowed to wear his uniform to.

Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles in January after Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against him in which she alleged Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with the Duke of York when she was 17. Andrew, who has repeatedly denied Giuffre's claims, reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount in February 2022, and he has largely stayed out of the public eye since then.

