He obviously must have insight to how midterms are going to go. Pretty sure the red wave will wash the faux flu away
Covid was the Democratic Politicians way to make themselves millionaires fast and easy, they know that after November this is not going to happen anymore with a Republican house and senate.
I’ll never believe that Covid killed 6 million people , a lot of people were just in the hospital for other reasons but contracted Covid while being in there from others . But you never hear the truth about that ! Hospitals got paid and still getting paid for people dying on that respirator and I want getting on it , God brought me through it because I prayed every morning and every nite . Thank you Lord
Comments / 32